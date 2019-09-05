Sneak Peek of Breakout Session Talks and Speakers Now Available for Fifth Annual In-Memory Computing Summit North America

Super Saver Discount Rate Ends September 22, 2019

/EIN News/ -- FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain Systems , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite™, today offered a preview of breakout sessions for the fifth annual In-Memory Computing Summit North America . The announced breakout session speakers include representatives from AT&T, Confluent, Percona, Redis Labs, ScaleOut Software, StreamSets and GridGain Systems. The conference is taking place November 13-14, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport. Attendees can receive a 20 percent discount on their registration fee by registering using the Super Saver rate by September 22, 2019. Sponsorship opportunities are available for companies that want to reach the IMC Summit’s unique audience.



Organized by GridGain Systems, the In-Memory Computing Summit (IMCS) is held annually in both Europe and North America. They are the only industry-wide events that focus on the full range of in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. Attendees will learn about the role of in-memory computing in the digital transformation of enterprises. The conference is attended by technical decision makers, business decision makers, architects, CTOs, developers and more who make or influence decisions about in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT and HPC solutions.

Breakout sessions for the event will include:

A Simple, Responsive In Memory Architecture for Data Ingestion and Analytics, Using Apache NiFi and Apache Ignite – Ezat Karimi, Principal System Architect, AT&T

– Ezat Karimi, Principal System Architect, AT&T Redis Streams, Commands and Data Structures – Dave Nielsen, Head of Community & Ecosystem Programs, Redis Labs

– Dave Nielsen, Head of Community & Ecosystem Programs, Redis Labs How-to for Real-Time Alerting, Analytics and Reporting at Scale with Apache Kafka and Apache Ignite – Denis Magda, Director of Product Management, GridGain Systems and Viktor Gamov, Developer Advocate, Confluent

– Denis Magda, Director of Product Management, GridGain Systems and Viktor Gamov, Developer Advocate, Confluent Build and Deploy Digital Twins on an IMDG for Real-Time Streaming Analytics – William Bain, CEO, ScaleOut Software, Inc.

– William Bain, CEO, ScaleOut Software, Inc. Diagnosing Memory Utilization, Leaks and Stalls in Production – Marcos Albe, Principal Support Engineer, Percona

– Marcos Albe, Principal Support Engineer, Percona IoT Data Integration with StreamSets for In-Memory Analytics – Pat Patterson, Technical Director, StreamSets

Super Saver Registration Discounts

Attendees can receive a 20 percent discount versus the full price General Admission rate by registering early. The Super Saver rate of $399 ends on September 22, 2019. Register via the conference website or email attendance and registration questions to info@imcsummit.org.

Sponsorship Opportunities

The In-Memory Computing Summits are sponsored by leading technology vendors. Platinum, Gold and Silver sponsorship packages are available . Sponsors have an opportunity to increase their visibility and reputation as technology leaders, interact with key in-memory computing business and technical decision makers, and connect with technology purchasers and influencers.

About the In-Memory Computing Summit

The In-Memory Computing Summits are the only industry-wide events of their kind, tailored to in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. They are the perfect opportunity to reach technical IT decision makers, IT implementers, and developers who make or influence purchasing decisions in the areas of in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT and HPC. Attendees include CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, VPs, IT directors, IT managers, data scientists, senior engineers, senior developers, architects and more. The events are unique forums for networking, education and the exchange of ideas — ideas that power digital transformation, omnichannel customer experience, and the future of Fast Data. For more information about the In-Memory Computing Summit North America, visit https://imcsummit.org/us/ and follow the events on Twitter @IMCSummit.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache® Ignite™. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Raymond James, American Express, Societe Generale, Finastra, IHS Markit, ServiceNow, Marketo, RingCentral, American Airlines, Agilent, and UnitedHealthcare. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache™ Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory database. GridGain is the most comprehensive in-memory computing platform for high-volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics, web-scale applications, continuous learning and hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP). For more information, visit gridgain.com.





CONTACT:

Terry Erisman

GridGain Systems

terisman@gridgain.com

(650) 241-2281

GridGain is a trademark or registered trademark of GridGain Systems, Inc. Apache, Apache Hadoop, Hadoop, Apache Ignite, Ignite, Apache Spark, and Spark, are trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.



