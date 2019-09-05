CIRCOR Aerospace & Defense California Awarded Exclusive Aftermarket Service Agreement with Emirates Airline

/EIN News/ -- CORONA, Calif., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIRCOR Aerospace Inc., a CIRCOR International company, announced that its Aerospace & Defense California business has been awarded an exclusive five-year Aftermarket Service Agreement with Emirates Airline. CIRCOR will provide aftermarket parts support, component repair, and overhaul services.



“We are pleased to provide aftermarket service to Emirates in support of the global fleet of one of the world’s largest airlines,” said Jeff McGowan, Sr. Director of After Sales Management. “We value our partnership with Emirates and look forward to expanding our services with them.”

About CIRCOR Aerospace & Defense

CIRCOR Aerospace & Defense is focused on the design, development, and manufacture of specialty fluid and motion control products for demanding aerospace and defense applications. CIRCOR products are flying on most commercial and military aircraft, including single and twin aisle air transport, business and regional jets, military transports and fighters, and commercial and military rotorcraft. Other markets include unmanned aircraft, shipboard applications, and military ground vehicles.

Business units are in California, Massachusetts, and New York; Paris, France; Uxbridge, UK; and Tangier, Morocco. Parent company CIRCOR International is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts and CIRCOR Aerospace & Defense is headquartered in Corona, California.

About CIRCOR International, Inc.

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets highly-engineered products and sub-systems for markets including Industrial, Energy and Aerospace & Defense. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify the Company; achieve world class operational excellence through the application of the CIRCOR operating system; and attract and retain top industry talent. For more information, visit the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.circor.com .







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.