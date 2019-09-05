Proofpoint Expands Okta Partnership to Protect Users Most Targeted by Cyberattacks; Integrates People-Centric Intelligence with Okta’s Identity Cloud

Cybersecurity leader and enterprise identity leader bolster the security posture for organizations’ very attacked people (VAPs™) by applying additional adaptive security controls

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc. , (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced an expansion to its technology partnership with Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, to bolster how organizations protect their most at-risk users from sophisticated cyberattacks. Through this streamlined integration, joint customers can leverage Proofpoint’s people-centric Targeted Attack Protection attack index, which scores threats based on their criticality, to identify their very attacked people (VAPs) and apply stronger access controls to better protect those users with the Okta Identity Cloud .

“Our Okta partnership delivers exceptional value for our customers and channel partners—and today we are expanding on our commitment to help organizations automatically dial up protection for their users that receive the most critical and targeted phishing, malware, and impostor attacks,” said Ryan Kalember, executive vice president of Cybersecurity Strategy for Proofpoint. “Adversaries continue to attack specific people within organizations, including many that aren’t traditionally considered likely victims. Our people-centric intelligence provides essential insight into who an organizations’ VAPs are and how they are being attacked. While we have several adaptive controls built into our solutions, our partnership with Okta extends these capabilities to include identity and access management and provide additional account protection in a seamless, cloud-to-cloud integration.”

Joint Proofpoint and Okta customers can now integrate Proofpoint Targeted Attacked Protection (TAP) user risk insight with the Okta Identity Cloud. Users that are identified as VAPs by Proofpoint will automatically be placed into a high-risk user group in Okta, allowing administrators to apply adaptive policy controls and higher assurance factors before granting access to resources.

“At Okta, our mission is to enable any organization to securely use any technology – making sure the right users have access to the right resources, at the right time, and preventing access to unauthorized users or requiring stronger assurance in high-risk scenarios,” said Chuck Fontana, vice president, Okta Integration Network. “By partnering with Proofpoint, we can provide our joint customers with the ability to automatically detect high risk users and apply stronger authentication controls and policies to those users. This makes it easier and more efficient for administrators to identify and take action on today’s biggest security threat, people ––– and their identities –– to improve the security posture of their organization.”

With today’s integration, joint customers can apply adaptive controls such as;

Assign application access or restrict access to sensitive applications

Apply dynamic access policies aligned to user risk, including limiting session length and requiring higher assurance factors for MFA

Adjust a user’s role and entitlement for authorization in downstream applications

Adapt password policies for complexity, history, expiration, and reuse

This latest Okta integration also builds on the existing Proofpoint Threat Response Auto-Pull (TRAP) integration , which enables security teams to orchestrate response actions to protect users who have clicked on phishing links.

For more information on the Proofpoint-Okta partnership, please visit https://www.proofpoint.com/us/partners/technology-alliance-partners . For more information on Proofpoint’s Targeted Attack Protection, please visit https://www.proofpoint.com/us/products/ransomware-and-targeted-attack-protection .

