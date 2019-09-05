Aspen Group, Inc. Celebrates 10,000 Student Milestone

82% are Degree-Seeking Nursing Students

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. ("AGI") (Nasdaq: ASPU), an education technology holding company, today announced its total active student body at Aspen University and United States University now exceeds the 10,000 student milestone.



Aspen University’s active student body now exceeds 8,500, while United States University exceeds 1,500. Below is a chart reflecting not only the growth of both universities over the past 22 months, but also the fact that degree-seeking students at both universities are predominantly enrolled in the field of nursing (82% of total).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23dcddc6-65d7-4aba-9dc7-19d70494ce38

“I’d like to express my sincere gratitude to our faculty and employees for the care and commitment they exhibit every day to ensure our students receive a world-class academic experience. To celebrate this important milestone we have asked a few of our alumni to share their views on our unique approach to making college education affordable, and their experience at Aspen Group’s universities. Please click on the video; we hope you enjoy this video as much as we enjoyed making it,” said Aspen Group, Inc. Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Michael Mathews.

About Aspen Group, Inc.:

Aspen Group, Inc. is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again. For more information, visit www.aspu.com .

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb1a0f70-5184-4d48-9dd2-cc6dc3732b6d









