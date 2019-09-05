Plus Products Announces New York City Launch Event

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQB: PLPRF) (the “Company” or “PLUS”), a leading cannabis branded products company in California, today announced that the Company will be hosting a launch event in New York City.



The event will take place on Tuesday, September 17th 2019.

About PLUS



PLUS Products is a California edibles company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers lives. PLUS’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable – that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. The PLUS Gummies and PLUS Mints are manufactured at PLUS’s own factory in Adelanto, CA, with strict internal and external testing to ensure accurate consistent dosage. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA with 80 employees.



For further information contact:



Jake Heimark

CEO & Co-founder

ir@plusproducts.com

Investors:

Blake Brennan

Chief of Staff

ir@plusproducts.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The financial information included in this press release is not required for any regulatory purpose and is, therefore, provided solely for additional investor guidance. Where possible the information has been constructed by management from available unaudited interim financial information.



Forward-Looking Statements:



This press release includes statements containing certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law (each, a “forward-looking statement”). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: (i) the Company’s investments in building out its operational platform (including the option to acquire the Company’s largest supplier), and the extent to which (if at all) such investments (and such option) is able to support the scaling of the Company and the expansion of the Company’s in-house cannabis extraction capabilities, the improvement of the Company’s quality control and the provision to the Company of additional capacity to expand; and (ii) the Company’s implementation of initiatives to drive the Company’s strategic growth plan, including the ramping up of distribution of the new PLUS Mints line into new dispensaries in California, initiating sales of the Company’s gummies in Nevada (supported by a sales and marketing campaign in both states) and the exploration of new potential SKUs and the extent to which the implementation of such initiatives will achieve such a strategic growth plan and the Company’s ability to achieve such implementation.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the success of the Company’s investments, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of the Company’s products, customer experience and retention, the continued development of adult-use sales channels, managements estimation of consumer demand in in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the availability of additional capital to complete capital projects and facilities improvements, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the ability of the Company to implement initiatives and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.



