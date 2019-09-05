Vlocity Launches Industry-Specific Cloud Software for Media & Entertainment Companies

/EIN News/ -- Industry Cloud Leader Hires Media Executive Christopher S. Dean



Sixth Vlocity Industry Vertical to Power Digital Transformation to Improve Omnichannel Subscriber Experience and Service Delivery

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vlocity, Inc. , a leading provider of industry-specific cloud software, today announced a new software suite to help media and entertainment companies quickly launch new products and improve customer experiences in an omnichannel and digital world. The new suite – Vlocity Media & Entertainment – is custom-built to manage industry-specific processes and is built on the Salesforce Platform.

Vlocity also announced that it has hired Christopher S. Dean, formerly of Swrve Mobile, Urban Airship (now Airship), and Skype, to lead the new industry vertical and serve Vlocity Media & Entertainment customers including Cox Communications, Globo, Sky Italia, and Sky Germany.

New Media & Entertainment Applications from Vlocity, Available on the Salesforce AppExchange

Vlocity customers and partners can look forward to new, innovative industry-specific products and solutions built on the Salesforce Platform, enabling agile development, speed to market, and lower TCO for media and entertainment companies. Solutions include:

GoMediaTM Subscriber: Grow revenue through an industry-specific subscriber management solution. Quickly launch new media products across lines of business while handling peak B2C transaction volumes and B2B sales complexity.

GoMediaTM OTT Streaming: Deliver a greenfield subscriber management solution to enter OTT/Media/Video streaming markets. Transform existing, complicated post-paid billing and payment operating models into simpler, digital prepaid services.

GoMediaTM Lifecycle: Digitally transform to manage the full omnichannel customer lifecycle with an end-to-end integrated cloud CRM/BSS platform for B2C and B2B businesses.

GoMediaTM Commerce: Easily add high volume, anonymous, end-user e-commerce transactions that includes advance promotions, bundling, and pricing capabilities for B2C, D2C and B2B subscriber use cases.

“Media and entertainment companies need modern, agile cloud software to serve a demanding consumer base with ever-changing needs for new content, pricing, bundles and support levels,” said David Schmaier, Vlocity Founder and CEO. “Those requirements are best addressed by industry-specific cloud applications built on the Salesforce Platform. We’re excited to welcome Christopher Dean to our team of industry and CRM experts to help media and entertainment companies transform their business and deliver memorable customer experiences across digital and traditional channels.”

“For companies serving digital-age consumers with unpredictable demand, the benefits of industry-specific cloud technologies from Vlocity are enormous,” said Christopher S. Dean, head of Vlocity Media & Entertainment. “Media consumers demand simple, intuitive experiences that offer flexible consumption, pricing and bundles, delivered to their device of choice on demand. Legacy systems often cannot meet these requirements, so industry leaders are shifting to digital and cloud technologies.”

Today’s consumers of media and entertainment content expect flexibility, choice and enhanced service. Consumer demand is also unpredictable, with spikes and surges in viewership and consumption that demand always-on, real-time responsiveness that only cloud technologies can deliver at scale. The move to the cloud has become a strategic imperative for Vlocity in the media and entertainment sector. Providing on-demand, omnichannel entertainment is now table stakes for a new generation of companies including pay, cable and satellite TV, B2C publishing, B2B content and business information services, broadcast, film, video, new digital media, advertising and music.

To serve these demanding consumers, companies like Sky Italia, Cox Communications and Globo have turned to Vlocity’s cloud-based solutions to serve the changing needs and growing demands of their customers. "By standardizing on Vlocity, we will continue to leverage media and entertainment industry cloud applications to enhance the customer experience,” said Umberto Angelucci, Chief Technology Officer, Sky Italia.

“We are excited that Vlocity is expanding into the media and entertainment vertical,” said John Carney, SVP Industries, Communications and Media, Salesforce. “We have seen time and time again when our customers deliver seamless, omnichannel, digital-first experiences, their loyalty and engagement rates grow, and we love watching our partners evolve alongside us.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 5,000 solutions, 7 million customer installs and 80,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

About Vlocity

Vlocity is a leading provider of industry-specific cloud and mobile software, driving digital transformation for the world’s largest companies. A Forbes Cloud 100 Winner in 2018 and 2017, Vlocity is an “industry cloud” pioneer built in partnership with Salesforce, the world’s #1 CRM provider, that increases agility, operational efficiency and simplicity at a lower cost of ownership for the enterprise. Vlocity’s cloud software transforms customer-centric processes and fuels innovation in the Communications, Media & Entertainment, Energy & Utilities, Insurance, Health, and Government vertical industries. Vlocity’s values of trust, transparency and transformation enable customer, partner and employee success.

About Vlocity Media & Entertainment

Vlocity Media & Entertainment extends the omnichannel capabilities of Salesforce for media and entertainment companies, from publishing to broadcast to pay TV. The industry-specific suite of cloud applications meets the demands of a new generation of customers creating intense competition for over-the-top and mobile media providers in the subscription economy.

Vlocity Media & Entertainment includes an industry-specific data model and pre-built sales and service business processes built on Salesforce, while embedding industry best practices for subscriber management, digital commerce, concept-to-quote, cash-to-care, and multimedia advertising sales. For more information about Vlocity Media & Entertainment, visit media.vlocity.com and follow us at @vlocity.

