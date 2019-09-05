Global Nanotechnology Market Report (2019-2024): Key Market Trends & Developments Highlighting Areas of Promising Possibilities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nanotechnology Market Outlook 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Nanotechnology is a rapidly growing technology with potential applications in many sectors of global economy, namely healthcare, cosmetics, energy, and agriculture among others. The technology is revolutionizing every industry, while tremendously attracting worldwide attention.



Owing to its wide range of uses, the global nanotechnology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 17% during the forecasted period of 2018-2024. Thus, there lies a great opportunity for industry participants to tap the fast growing market, which would garner huge revenue on the back of commercialization of the technology.



In the latest research study, Global Nanotechnology Market Outlook 2024, analysts have conducted a segmented research on the nanotechnology industry, and have interpreted the key market trends & developments that clearly highlight the areas offering promising possibilities for industries to boost their growth.



In 2017, the global nanotechnology market has shown impressive growth owing to factors, like increase in government and private sector funding for R&D, partnerships & strategic alliances between countries, and increased in demand for smaller and more powerful devices at affordable prices.



At present, the healthcare industry is one of the largest sectors where nanotechnology has made major breakthrough with its application for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic diseases like cancer, heart ailments, etc. Further, significant developments are also being done in other sectors like electronics, agriculture, and energy.



In this report, the analysts have studied the current nanotechnology market on segment basis (by application, by component and by region), so as to provide an insight on the current market scenario as well as forecasts of the aforementioned segments till 2024. The report provides an in-depth analysis of all the major segments, taking into account the major developments taking place at global level in the respective segments that will further boost the growth of nanotechnology market.



Further, the application section covers the use of nanotechnology in electronics, energy, cosmetics, medical, defence, and food and agriculture sectors; while the component section covers the segregation of nanotechnology market into nanomaterials, nanotools, and nanodevices.



Additionally, the report covers the country-level analysis of 13 major countries like the US, France, UK, Germany, and Russia among others in terms of R&D, nanotechnology patent analysis, funding and regulations, to provide an in-depth understanding about the investments and recent research & developments done in the field of nanotechnology.



Besides, the report covers the profiles of key players like Altair, Nanophase Tech, Nanosys, etc. with the key financials, strength & weakness analyses, and recent activities, providing a comprehensive outlook of global nanotechnology industry.

Overall, the report provides all the pre-requisite information for clients looking to venture in this industry, and facilitate them to formulate schemes while going for an investment/partnership in the industry.



Key Topics Covered



1. Analyst View



2. Research Methodology



3. Nanotechnology - An Introduction



4. Key Market Trends and Developments

4.1 Nanotech Tools Open Market for more Miniature Electronics

4.2 Nanotechnology Accelerating Healthcare and Medical Device Industry

4.3 International Collaborations for Nanotechnology Research

4.4 Nanotechnology Playing a Vital Role in the Growth of Energy Industry

4.5 Nanotechnology Playing a Key Role in the Growth of Food & Agriculture Industry



5. Nanotechnology Market Outlook to 2024

5.1 By Components

5.1.1 Nanomaterials

5.1.2 Nanotools

5.1.3 Nanodevices

5.2 By Major Applications

5.2.1 Electronics

5.2.2 Energy

5.2.3 Cosmetics

5.2.4 Biomedical

5.2.5 Defense

5.2.6 Food and Agriculture



6. Country-Level Analysis

6.1 US

6.1.1 Funding

6.1.2 Research & Developments

6.1.3 Regulations

6.2 Brazil

6.3 Germany

6.4 France

6.5 UK

6.6 Ireland

6.7 Russia

6.8 Japan

6.9 South Korea

6.10 Taiwan

6.11 China

6.12 India

6.13 Australia



7. Patents Analysis



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.

8.2 Nanophase Technologies Corporation

8.3 Nanosys Inc.

8.4 Unidym Inc. (subsidiary of WisePower Co.)

8.5 Ablynx

8.6 ZyvexCorporation

8.7 Acusphere Inc.

8.8 Chasm Technologies Inc.

8.9 PEN Inc

8.10 Bruker Nano GmbH

8.11 Advanced Diamond Technologies Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/firbyi

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.