Commercial Refrigeration Market: Historical and Growth Forecast 2018 to 2026

Geographically, the global commercial refrigeration market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC and LAMEA while APAC is expected to dominate the global commercial refrigeration industry during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The analysts forecast the global commercial refrigeration market to reach $37,410.1 million by 2026 and exhibit a CAGR of 4.1% over the period 2019 to 2026, states a report presented by Big Market Research. Additionally, the research outlines the current scenario and the growth prospects of the global commercial refrigeration market for the forecast period.



The predictions highlighted in the Commercial Refrigeration Market Report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. Thus, the research report is a great source of study material that offers analysis and information for every facet of the market. Besides this, the research outlines effective business strategies that are sure to benefit the investors or stakeholders making the report a must-read document.

Additionally, the research offers a list of leading market players operating in the commercial refrigeration industry.

The key players explored in the industry include:

United Technologies Corporation

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Johnson Controls International Plc

Dover Corporation, AB Electrolux

Panasonic Corporation

Ali Group Srl

Frigoglass S.A.I.C.

Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.

The report also delivers a thorough analysis of market value and consumption for each region, for the forecast period. Moreover, the report offers an in-depth quantitative and qualitative analysis of the recent trends in the market.

In addition, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the size and segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

The key segments of the market:

By Product Type

Deep Freezers

Bottle Coolers

Storage Water Coolers

Commercial Kitchen Refrigeration

Medical Refrigeration

Chest Refrigeration

Others

By End-User

Full Service Restaurant & Hotels

Food Processing Industry

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacies

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Quick Service Restaurants

Others

The report also reveals the drivers and challenges for the global commercial refrigeration market. Moreover, the report presents the Porter’s five forces analysis of the market giving information about the potency of buyers and suppliers prevailing in the market.

The study clearly indicates that the commercial refrigeration industry has achieved considerable progress since 2019. The report is prepared based on an in-depth evaluation of the industry by experts. To conclude, stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other professionals looking for unbiased information on supply, demand, and future forecasts would find the report valuable.

