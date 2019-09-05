Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Nears $8 Billion by 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market size is expected to reach $7.8 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 21.17% CAGR during the forecast period.



The global healthcare predictive analytics market is anticipated to experience tremendous development due to public initiatives aimed at increasing EHR implementation, increasing venture capital investments, increasing pressure to reduce healthcare expenditure and improving patient results. The main key such as rising healthcare expenses; curbing fraudulent allegations, optimizing supplier networks, operating costs; increasing competition, increasing membership needs are convincing healthcare payers to adopt analytics solutions.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, IBM Corporation, Information Builders, Inc., Medeanalytics, Inc., Unitedhealth Group, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Verisk Analytics, Inc. and Health Fidelity, Inc.



Predictive analytics is a type of data analytics which makes predictions about the future outcomes on the basis of historical data and analytics techniques like machine learning and statistical modeling. Predictive analytics helps in generating future insights with a significant precision degree.



Predictive analytics provides healthcare decision-makers the chance for ideal future results. Based on decision optimization technology, these capacities allow users not only to recommend the best course of action for patients or suppliers but also to compare multiple "what if" scenarios to evaluate the effect of selecting one action over another.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope and Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market, by Application

1.4.2 Global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market, by End User

1.4.3 Global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market, by Component

1.4.4 Global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market by Application

3.1 Global Operations Management Market by Region

3.2 Global Financial Analytics Market by Region

3.3 Global Population Health Market by Region

3.4 Global Clinical Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market by End User

4.1 Global Healthcare Payers Market by Region

4.2 Global Healthcare Providers Market by Region

4.3 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market by Component

5.1 Global Hardware Market by Region

5.2 Global Software Market by Region

5.3 Global Services Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market by Region

6.1 North America Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market

6.2 Europe Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market

6.3 Asia Pacific Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market

6.4 LAMEA Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

7.2 Cerner Corporation

7.3 IBM Corporation

7.4 Information Builders, Inc.

7.5 MedeAnalytics, Inc.

7.6 UnitedHealth Group, Inc. (Optum, Inc.)

7.7 Oracle Corporation

7.8 Microsoft Corporation

7.9 Verisk Analytics, Inc.

7.10 Health Fidelity, Inc.



