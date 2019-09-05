Insurance Fraud Detection Industry Report 2019-2025: Analysis by Component, Organization Size, and Geography

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market size is expected to reach $10 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 26.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



The introduction of big data analytics and cloud computing services and the rapid increase in mobile banking are key factors that drive the growth of the fraud detection & prevention market. Cloud infrastructure allows organizations to meet cloud security compliance requirements for encryption, separation of duties, and access control of protected data. In addition, an increase in the generation of enterprise data and its complexity, high industry-specific requirements, and an increase in the incidence of fraud further supplement the fraud detection & prevention market growth.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Fair Issac Corporation (FICO), SAP SE, PayPal Holdings, Inc., BAE Systems PLC, RELX PLC, Fiserv, Inc., Software AG, ACI Worldwide, Inc. and TransUnion LLC.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope and Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market, by Component

1.4.2 Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market, by Organization Size

1.4.3 Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Market Analysis

3.1 KBV Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Expansion

3.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2018)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market by Component

4.1.1 Global Insurance Fraud Detection Solution Market by Region

4.1.2 Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market by Solution Type

4.1.2.1 Global Insurance Fraud Detection Fraud Analytics Market by Region

4.1.2.2 Global Insurance Fraud Detection Authentication Market by Region

4.1.2.3 Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market by Authentication Type

4.1.2.3.1 Global Multi Factor Authentication Insurance Fraud Detection Market by Region

4.1.2.3.2 Global Single Factor Authentication Insurance Fraud Detection Market by Region

4.1.2.3.3 Global Risk-Based Authentication Insurance Fraud Detection Market by Region

4.1.2.4 Global Insurance Fraud Detection Governance, Risk, and Compliance?Market by Region

4.1.2.5 Global Others Solution Type Insurance Fraud Detection Market by Region

4.1.3 Global Insurance Fraud Detection Services Market by Region

4.1.4 Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market by Services Type

4.1.4.1 Global Insurance Fraud Detection Integration and Consulting Services Market by Region

4.1.4.2 Global Insurance Fraud Detection Training and Education Market by Region

4.1.4.3 Global Insurance Fraud Detection Support and Maintenance Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market by Organization Size

5.1.1 Global Large Enterprises Insurance Fraud Detection Market by Region

5.1.2 Global Small and Medium Enterprises Insurance Fraud Detection Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market by Region

6.1 North America Insurance Fraud Detection Market

6.2 Europe Insurance Fraud Detection Market

6.3 Asia Pacific Insurance Fraud Detection Market

6.4 LAMEA Insurance Fraud Detection Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 IBM Corporation

7.2 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

7.3 SAP SE

7.4 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (Simility, Inc.)

7.5 BAE Systems PLC

7.6 RELX PLC (LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Inc.)

7.7 Fiserv, Inc.

7.8 Software AG

7.9 ACI Worldwide, Inc.

7.10 TransUnion LLC (Iovation, Inc.)



