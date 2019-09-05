$5.1 Billion Emotion Analytics Market, 2025 - Key Insights & Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Emotion Analytics Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Emotion Analytics Market size is expected to reach $5.1 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 15.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



The global emotion analytics market is growing rapidly. The emotion analytics is widely used for among various end-users such as enterprises, defense and security agencies, commercial, industrial among other, are propelling the emotion analytics market growth.



The companies are investing in artificial intelligence and machine learning which are boosting the growth of the emotion analytics market. For instance, the multimodal emotion artificial intelligence is the combination of facial analytics and speech analytics that offer an insight into the human expression of emotion.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Customer Experience Management, Sales & Marketing Management, Competitive Intelligence, Workforce Management and Others. Customer experience management is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Affectiva, Inc., Beyond Verbal Communication, Ltd., IMotions A/S, Noldus Information Technology, Inc., Cogito Corporation, Kairos AR, Inc., Google, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation and Apple, Inc.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope and Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Emotion Analytics Market, by Type

1.4.2 Global Emotion Analytics Market, by Application

1.4.3 Global Emotion Analytics Market, by Organization Size

1.4.4 Global Emotion Analytics Market, by End User

1.4.5 Global Emotion Analytics Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Market Analysis

3.1 KBV Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Expansion

3.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2018)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Emotion Analytics Market by Type

4.1.1 Global Emotion Analytics Text Analytics Market by Region

4.1.2 Global Emotion Analytics Speech Analytics Market by Region

4.1.3 Global Emotion Analytics Facial and Video Analytics Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Emotion Analytics Market by Application

5.1.1 Global Emotion Analytics Customer Experience Management Market by Region

5.1.2 Global Emotion Analytics Sales and Marketing Management Market by Region

5.1.3 Global Emotion Analytics Competitive Intelligence Market by Region

5.1.4 Global Emotion Analytics Workforce Management Market by Region

5.1.5 Global Other Application Emotion Analytics Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Emotion Analytics Market by Organization Size

6.1.1 Global Large Enterprises Emotion Analytics Market by Region

6.1.2 Global Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Emotion Analytics Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Emotion Analytics Market by End User

7.1.1 Global Retail and Consumer Goods Emotion Analytics Market by Region

7.1.2 Global Telecom and IT Emotion Analytics Market by Region

7.1.3 Global Government Emotion Analytics Market by Region

7.1.4 Global Healthcare Emotion Analytics Market by Region

7.1.5 Global BFSI Emotion Analytics Market by Region

7.1.6 Global Media and Entertainment Emotion Analytics Market by Region

7.1.7 Global Others Emotion Analytics Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Emotion Analytics Market by Region

8.1 North America Emotion Analytics Market

8.2 Europe Emotion Analytics Market

8.3 Asia Pacific Emotion Analytics Market

8.4 LAMEA Emotion Analytics Market



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Affectiva, Inc.

9.2 Beyond Verbal Communication Ltd.

9.3 iMotions A/S

9.4 Noldus Information Technology Inc.

9.5 Cogito Corporation

9.6 Kairos AR Inc.

9.7 Google Inc.

9.8 IBM Corporation

9.9 Microsoft Corporation

9.10 Apple Inc.



