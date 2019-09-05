Insights Into the World Market for Cocoa (2019-2025)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cocoa Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cocoa Market size is expected to reach $29.5 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 3.51% CAGR during the forecast period.



The cocoa market has been segmented into confectionery, bakery products, cosmetics, functional foods, beverages, and pharmaceuticals, based on the end-use applications.



The confectionery segment is anticipated to expand with a strong growth rate among the end-use sections. With the development of chocolate confectioneries and other end products, the demand for cocoa is growing quickly. Cocoa production is defined by the existence of small-scale farmers with restricted access to finance and technology.



The cocoa market demand has been rising since the last couple of decades. Cocoa is anticipated to experience growing demand from the worldwide nutraceuticals and functional food industry. The reason being, chocolate is one of the most popular flavors for a multitude of functional food products, like snack bars, protein shakes, etc., as well as a very common base for flavoring nutraceutical products. Cocoa is collected mainly for its purple beans, which are mainly used in cocoa liquor.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include United Cocoa Processor, Inc., Nestle S.A., Touton S.A., The Barry Callebaut Group, SunOpta, Inc., Newtown Foods, Inc., Puratos Group NV, Mars, Inc., The Hershey Company and Cargill Corporation.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Cocoa Market, by Product Type

1.4.2 Global Cocoa Market, by Application

1.4.3 Global Cocoa Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Cocoa Market by Product Type

3.1 Global Cocoa Beans Market by Region

3.2 Global Cocoa Butter Market by Region

3.3 Global Cocoa Powder and Cake Market by Region

3.4 Global Cocoa Paste and Liquor Market by Region

3.5 Global Chocolate Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Cocoa Market by Application

4.1 Global Confectionery Market by Region

4.2 Global Food and Beverages Market by Region

4.3 Global Cosmetics Market by Region

4.4 Global Pharmaceutical Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Cocoa Market by Region

5.1 North America Cocoa Market

5.2 Europe Cocoa Market

5.3 Asia Pacific Cocoa Market

5.4 LAMEA Cocoa Market



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 United Cocoa Processor, Inc.

6.2 Nestle S.A.

6.3 Touton S.A.

6.4 The Barry Callebaut Group

6.5 SunOpta, Inc. (Tradin Organics)

6.6 Newtown Foods, Inc.

6.7 Puratos Group N.V.

6.8 Mars, Inc.

6.9 The Hershey Company (Hershey Trust Company)

6.10 Cargill Corporation (Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate)



