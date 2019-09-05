Healthy Snacks Market Report, 2019-2025: Segmented by Application, End-user and Geography

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthy Snacks Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Healthy Snacks Market size is expected to reach $32.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 5.07% CAGR during the forecast period.



An increase in the demand for nutritious food products and increasing investment by significant producers to create an innovative product in terms of different tastes, flavors, and forms will boost the growth of the healthy snacks market in the coming years.



Furthermore, growing sales of healthy snacks through online retail channels and several market players that focus considerably on a multitude of healthy products including sugar-free, gluten-free and whole-grain goods are creating growth possibilities for the global healthy snacks market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Danone S.A., Nestle S.A., PepsiCo, Inc., Kellogg Company, General Mills, Inc., Hormel Foods Corporation, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Mondelez International, Inc. and Tyson Foods, Inc.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Healthy Snacks Market, by Application

1.4.2 Global Healthy Snacks Market, by End User

1.4.3 Global Healthy Snacks Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Healthy Snacks Market by Product Type

3.1 Global Cereal & Granola Bars Market by Region

3.2 Global Nuts & Seeds Snacks Market by Region

3.3 Global Meat Snacks Market by Region

3.4 Global Dried Fruit Market by Region

3.5 Global Trail Mix Snacks Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Healthy Snacks Market by Distribution Channel

4.1 Global Hypermarket & Supermarket Market by Region

4.2 Global Food Specialty Stores Market by Region

4.3 Global Convenience Stores Market by Region

4.4 Global Online Market by Region

4.5 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Healthy Snacks Market by Region

5.1 North America Healthy Snacks Market

5.2 Europe Healthy Snacks Market

5.3 Asia-Pacific Healthy Snacks Market

5.4 LAMEA Healthy Snacks Market



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 Danone S.A.

6.2 Nestle S.A.

6.3 PepsiCo Inc.

6.4 Kellogg Company

6.5 General Mills Inc.

6.6 Hormel Foods Corporation

6.7 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

6.8 Kind LLC

6.9 Mondelez International Inc.

6.10 Tyson Foods Inc.



