Global Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Industry Report 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Optical Character Recognition Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Optical Character Recognition Market size is expected to reach $12.6 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 13.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



The demand for OCR technology is increasing due to the emerging need for ID verification services; these services using OCR technology to read credentials from an official document can solve the issue of time-consuming ID verification process.



On the other hand, Shufti Pro (an identification service) has already developed its KYC verification and ID verification services on Artificial Intelligence technology. It was simpler for Shufti Pro to give an identity verification solution based on OCR technology and it is popularly called as InstantCapture Solution. It enables customers to perform identity verification and KYC verification of their customers in a prompt and hassle-free manner.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google, Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., Adobe, Inc., Accusoft Corporation, Ricoh Company Limited, Anyline GmbH, NTT Data Corporation and LEAD Technologies, Inc.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Optical Character Recognition Market, by Component

1.4.2 Global Optical Character Recognition Market, by End User

1.4.3 Global Optical Character Recognition Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Market Analysis

3.1 KBV Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Expansion

3.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2018)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Optical Character Recognition Market by Component

4.1 Global Optical Character Recognition Software Market by Region

4.2 Global Optical Character Recognition Software Market by Type

4.2.1 Global Optical Character Recognition Desktop Based Market by Region

4.2.2 Global Optical Character Recognition Mobile Based Market by Region

4.2.3 Global Optical Character Recognition Cloud-Based Market by Region

4.2.4 Global Other Software Type Optical Character Recognition Market by Region

4.3 Global Optical Character Recognition Services Market by Region

4.4 Global Optical Character Recognition Services Market by Type

4.4.1 Global Optical Character Recognition Integration and Deployment Market by Region

4.4.2 Global Optical Character Recognition Advisory and Consulting Market by Region

4.4.3 Global Optical Character Recognition Support and Maintenance Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Optical Character Recognition Market by End User

5.1.1 Global BFSI Optical Character Recognition Market by Region

5.1.2 Global Healthcare and Life Sciences Optical Character Recognition Market by Region

5.1.3 Global Energy and Utilities Optical Character Recognition Market by Region

5.1.4 Global Education and Legal Optical Character Recognition Market by Region

5.1.5 Global Telecom and IT Optical Character Recognition Market by Region

5.1.6 Global Government and Public Sector Optical Character Recognition Market by Region

5.1.7 Global Others Optical Character Recognition Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Optical Character Recognition Market by Region

6.1 North America Optical Character Recognition Market

6.2 Europe Optical Character Recognition Market

6.3 Asia Pacific Optical Character Recognition Market

6.4 LAMEA Optical Character Recognition Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 IBM Corporation

7.2 Microsoft Corporation

7.3 Google, Inc.

7.4 Nuance Communications, Inc.

7.5 Adobe, Inc.

7.6 Accusoft Corporation

7.7 Ricoh Company Limited

7.8 Anyline GmbH

7.9 NTT Data Corporation

7.10 LEAD Technologies, Inc.



