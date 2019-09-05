Canada wooing Angolan over UN Security Council seat

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 5 - Canadian Government requested Wednesday Angola's support for its campaign strategy to win the non-permanent seat at United Nations Security Council (SC), after 20 years since the north America country was last at one of the world?s most powerful tables.,

This was confirmed to the press by Joe Clark, special envoy of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, at the end of an audience granted by Angolan head of state, João Lourenço, to whom he delivered a message from the head of the Canadian Government.

“Angola is an influential country in southern and central Africa. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledges this,” said Joe Clark.

Prior to meeting with President Joao Lourenco, the Canadian envoy, who was Prime Minister from 1979 to 1980, discussed with Foreign Minister Manuel Augusto issues on the international and regional agenda of Africa, as well as strengthening cooperation between Angola and Canada.

Canada recognised Angola's independence in 1977.

On February 3, 1978 the two countries establish diplomatic relations.

