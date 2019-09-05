Johnson & Johnson Hit with Transvaginal Mesh Lawsuit in Dallas

Johnson and Johnson Inc. has been hit with a lawsuit from a woman who was injured by a defective Abbrevo sling in Dallas County Court of Law

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 30, 2019, Johnson and Johnson Inc. and Charmaine K. Oladell, M.D. has been hit with a lawsuit from a woman who was injured by a defective Abbrevo sling in Dallas County Court of Law (Case No.: CC-19-05461-D).

The lawsuit was filed by J.S. who was injured by the Abbrevo, a polypropylene transobturator sling, used for the surgical management of stress urinary incontinence. The Abbrevo is manufactured by Ethicon Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, Inc, and is similar to Ethicon’s TVT-O sling and was implanted on March 7, 2019 at a hospital in Texas.

Ethicon, Inc. is accused of negligence for selling a defective medical device and failing to warn about safety risks of this device, fraudulent concealment, and breach of express warranty. Dr. Oladell is accused of failing to warn of ‘any problem or defect with the Abbrevo device or the extent or nature of the harm that might reasonably result’ from implantation of the mesh.

The plaintiff is represented by Ben C. Martin, Esq. and Laura Baughman, Esq. of Martin Baughman, PLLC and Greg Vigna, MD, JD, PLC. Ben Martin and Laura Baughman are national pharmaceutical injury attorneys in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic injuries and the neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and complex regional pain syndrome.

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, a national pharmaceutical injury attorney, practicing physician, and expert Certified Life Care Planner is investigating catastrophic injuries from injured women with severe disabling pain caused by transvaginal mesh devices. His team of lawyers have filed transvaginal mesh cases in Federal and State Courts across the country with cases in California, Arizona, Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, New York, and Ohio. Cases include newly injured women after the Multidistrict Litigation (MDL) in West Virginia closed its doors to new cases and cases that were ‘dismissed without prejudice’ from the MDL.

Dr. Vigna states, “I am pleased that Ben Martin and Laura Baughman have stepped up to take the lead in litigating these new injury cases as they are recognized leaders in pharmaceutical litigation and will work to assure that severely injured women are marched to the courthouse where necessary compensation can be had.”

