Issued by Church of Scientology International

Hurricane Dorian: Urgent Help is Needed

Hurricane Dorian was a category 5 storm when it slammed into the Bahamas.

Hurricane Dorian was a category 5 storm when it slammed into the Bahamas.

Scientology Volunteer Minister Disaster Response Coordinator puts out a call for volunteers to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With 20 dead and 70,000 in immediate need of aid, Scientology Volunteer Minister International Coordinator has put out a call for experienced Volunteer Ministers (VMs) to deploy to the Bahamas.

According to authorities, three out of every four homes on Grand Bahama are under water.

The first 30 VMs leave for the islands tonight along with their partners, Los Topos, the Mexican disaster response specialists, and CINAT, Colombia's National Circle of Aid Technicians, to assist in the search and rescue phase and deliver urgently needed supplies.

Hurricane Dorian was a category 5 storm when it slammed into the Bahamas. The devastation is incalculable.

Volunteer Ministers are urged to contact the VM coordinator at their local Church or Mission or call the international headquarters at (800) help4yu.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Minister program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by L. Ron Hubbard. Anyone of any culture or creed may train as a Volunteer Minister and use these tools to help their families and communities. The Church provides free online training on the Volunteer Ministers website.

Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

Scientology Volunteer Ministers: We Stand to Help

Distribution channels: Emergency Services, Religion


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
Share This Story
The main airport in Freeport is closed due to flooding and damage but aid workers are deploying by helicopter.

The main airport in Freeport is closed due to flooding and damage but aid workers are deploying by helicopter.

Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian

Company Details
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles
90028 , California
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
Hurricane Dorian: Urgent Help is Needed
Religions Unite in the Name of Peace
Families Learn the Truth About Drugs
View All Stories From This Author