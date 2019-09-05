Hurricane Dorian: Urgent Help is Needed

Hurricane Dorian was a category 5 storm when it slammed into the Bahamas.

Scientology Volunteer Minister Disaster Response Coordinator puts out a call for volunteers to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With 20 dead and 70,000 in immediate need of aid, Scientology Volunteer Minister International Coordinator has put out a call for experienced Volunteer Ministers (VMs) to deploy to the Bahamas.

According to authorities, three out of every four homes on Grand Bahama are under water.

The first 30 VMs leave for the islands tonight along with their partners, Los Topos, the Mexican disaster response specialists, and CINAT, Colombia's National Circle of Aid Technicians, to assist in the search and rescue phase and deliver urgently needed supplies.

Hurricane Dorian was a category 5 storm when it slammed into the Bahamas. The devastation is incalculable.

Volunteer Ministers are urged to contact the VM coordinator at their local Church or Mission or call the international headquarters at (800) help4yu.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Minister program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by L. Ron Hubbard. Anyone of any culture or creed may train as a Volunteer Minister and use these tools to help their families and communities. The Church provides free online training on the Volunteer Ministers website.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers: We Stand to Help



