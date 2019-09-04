The Chicago School’s Clinical Psychology Doctoral Program at Xavier University Louisiana Earns Accreditation

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chicago School of Professional Psychology (TCSPP) and Xavier University Louisiana (XULA) are pleased to announce that The Chicago School of Professional Psychology at Xavier University Clinical Psychology Doctoral Program (TCSPP@XULA) earned national Accreditation on Contingency from the American Psychological Association.



The APA Commission on Accreditation sets the standards for accreditation and recognizes the quality of the training provided by the TCSPP@XULA program and deems it in substantial compliance with the Standards of Accreditation. The expiration date of contingent status is July 21, 2024.



“As a very young program, I’m incredibly pleased at this outcome, especially given its implications for our first graduates in 2020,” said Program Chair Kelli Johnson, Ph.D. “The Accreditation on Contingency status confirms the quality of the education and training we provide to our students and our dedication to making a meaningful contribution to the mental health community in Louisiana.”



“It is a particular thrill to congratulate XULA, Dr. Johnson and the dedicated faculty and staff on this achievement,” said TCSPP President Michele Nealon, Psy.D. “When Xavier and The Chicago School partnered to bring the first Clinical Psy.D. Program to New Orleans, our goal was to help meet the mental and behavioral health needs of the region. Indeed, students are already making a positive impact in the New Orleans community through their volunteer, practicum and internship training. Earning this accreditation is no small feat, and the recognition is further proof that our institutions made the right decision.”





About The Chicago School of Professional Psychology

Founded in 1979, The Chicago School of Professional Psychology (TCSPP) is a nonprofit, private university devoted exclusively to psychology, and related behavioral health sciences. The institution serves approximately 5,000 students across locations in Chicago; Southern California (Los Angeles, Irvine and San Diego); Washington, D.C.; New Orleans; and Dallas, as well as through online programs. The Chicago School is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), and its Clinical Psychology Doctoral Programs in Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles are accredited by the American Psychological Association. With more than 25 graduate degree programs, thousands of hours of real-world training, and a wealth of international opportunities, TCSPP is a leader in professional psychology and behavioral health education. To learn more, visit www.thechicagoschool.edu.

The Chicago School is a proud affiliate of TCS, a nonprofit system of colleges advancing student success and community impact.

Lisa Riley The Chicago School of Professional Psychology (312) 410-8963 lriley@thechicagoschool.edu



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.