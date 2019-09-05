San José City College Launches Initiative to Battle Student Hunger

. “Many of our students come to school hungry every day, and we know you can’t excel in the classroom on an empty stomach.”” — Roland Montemayor, SJCC Acting President

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San José City College (SJCC) is launching programs and services to address the food insecurity issues facing its students. During the first week of the fall semester, which began on Tuesday, each student is eligible to receive $5 lunch vouchers. SJCC also opened the Jaguar Market to provide fresh groceries at no cost to students.

With an enrollment of about 9,000 students, the voucher program can deliver up to 36,000 vouchers during the first week of school. Also, the campus will host a free monthly farmers market to provide students locally grown organic produce and vegetables.

“Tackling food insecurity is one of our top priorities,” said Roland Montemayor, SJCC acting president. “Many of our students come to school hungry every day, and we know you can’t excel in the classroom on an empty stomach.”

According to the #RealCollege Survey published in March, half of California’s community college students have experienced hunger in the last year.

The SJCC lunch voucher is a pilot program that is part of the Jaguar Commitment to Access, Excellence, and Innovation. The Jaguar Market and farmers market are made possible by a collaboration with Second Harvest of Silicon Valley.

“Providing nutritious food to our students is just one aspect of the Jaguar Commitment,” Montemayor said. “We offer a whole range of services from free and low-cost textbooks to health and wellness services to affordable transportation to employment. We’re looking at every element of student success.”

To enhance student success, SJCC has also opened the Jaguar Career Closet with new and gently used business attire. Students will have the opportunity to select clothing they can wear for job interviews, internships, and networking events.

About San José City College

Established in 1921 and near downtown San Jose, SJCC is enjoying a 21st Century rebirth with new and upgraded state-of-the-art buildings thanks to voter-approved bond measures. Since the 2016 academic year, SJCC has experienced one of the fastest rates of enrollment growth for community colleges in the state, adding more than 1,000 students.

