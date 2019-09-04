Yamaha Unveils New 2020 XT-R Edition Side-by-Side and ATV Models

Proven Off-Road Adventure-Seeking 2020 Models Up the Ante with Increased Terrainability

/EIN News/ -- MARIETTA, Ga., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA , introduces all-new XT-R models for select Proven Off-Road 2020 ATV and Side-by-Side (SxS) vehicles. Boasting superior capability, comfort, and confidence in a variety of terrain, the new XT-R editions are equipped with stout new radial tires, a WARN winch, advanced suspension, new painted Titanium Bronze / Tactical Black color scheme, and more.

Yamaha’s 2020 XT-R editions include the recreationally-focused Wolverine X2, Wolverine X4, and Grizzly, along with the pure-sport YXZ1000R Sport Shift (SS). The complete lineup of newly announced 2020 models includes:

2020 Wolverine X2 and X4

2020 YXZ1000R and YXZ1000R SS

2020 Grizzly XT-R

2020 Kodiak 450 Special Edition (SE) in Tactical Green

2020 Viking VI and Viking

“Yamaha is stepping up the Proven Off-Road platform this year with the new Wolverine, YXZ, and Grizzly XT-R models, taking trail performance and showroom appeal to the next level with added features to increase real world terrainability,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s motorsports marketing manager. “The 2020 XT-R Yamahas are the perfect package for enthusiast customers wanting to go directly from buying to riding on their next extreme off-road adventure.”

2020 Wolverine X2 and X4 : The Ultimate Recreational Trail-Exploring Machines

The 2020 Wolverine X2 and X4 delivers superior handling, especially on tight, technical trails, combined with Yamaha’s legendary Real World Tough durability and reliability. Smooth, ultra-quiet power comes from an 847-cc twin-cylinder engine, while a compact, nimble chassis allows drivers to navigate tight, technical terrain. Along with new upper and lower rear A-arms to increase suspension travel while minimizing camber changes for improved response in rough terrain, the 2020 Wolverine X2 and X4 now also accommodates “square” – or same-size – accessory tire and wheel setups, in addition to withstanding the added rigor of winching.

Both Wolverine models are versatile and work-ready with a 600-pound-rated bed, donning an automotive-style one-hand-operated tailgate, and impressive 2,000-pound towing capacity. The two-seat Wolverine X2 is equipped with a hydraulic dump bed, while the X4 can seat up to four with industry-exclusive, simple-to-stow full-size rear seats, allowing for expanded cargo capacity when needed.

Yamaha’s driver-centric Real World Tech features on the Wolverine includes an ultra-reliable and durable Ultramatic continuously variable transmission (CVT), able to accommodate more than 60 pound-feet of torque, dependable driver-controlled On-Command 4WD system, the industry’s foremost speed and torque-sensitive Electric Power Steering (EPS), and compatibility for the Yamaha Adventure Pro GPS, powered by Magellan.

Delivering more real-world confidence than any other powersports manufacturer, Yamaha provides the industry’s only 10-Year Belt Warranty with every Ultramatic-equipped 2019 and newer Yamaha ATV and Side-by-Side.

The Wolverine X2 and X4 in the XT-R trim is further equipped with new 27-inch GBC Dirt Commander radial tires featuring 8-ply rated construction, increased ground clearance, traction, and durability, a WARN VRX 4500 winch, high-quality graphics and painted bodywork, and KYB piggyback shocks with fully adjustable spring preload, rebound, and high- and low-speed compression damping. The Wolverine X4 XT-R retains the advanced self-leveling rear shocks to provide a plush ride, as well as help maintain optimized ground clearance based on the terrain and cargo.

All 2020 Wolverine X2 and X4 models will be available at Yamaha dealers this fall. The 2020 Wolverine X4 will be available in Yamaha Blue (MSRP $16,099), and with aluminum wheels in Alpine White (MSRP $16,449) and Realtree Edge (MSRP $16,899). The Wolverine X2 R-Spec with a suntop and aluminum wheels will be available in Alpine White (MSRP $14,499) and Realtree Edge (MSRP $14,949), along with a standard Yamaha Blue model (MSRP $12,699). Both the Wolverine X2 and X4 XT-R versions will be available in Titanium Bronze / Tactical Black (MSRP starting at $15,999).

2020 YXZ1000R and YXZ1000R SS : Pure-Sport Fun and Domination from Coast-to-Coast

The 2020 YXZ1000R and YXZ1000R SS are the ultimate pure-sport high-performance off-road adventure vehicles, capable of handling a wide variety of terrain – from open deserts and dunes, to muddy trails and rough, rocky terrain. The YXZ models are powered by Yamaha’s industry-first 998cc triple-cylinder engine and industry-exclusive manual transmission, delivering the only direct-connection experience and feel in a Side-by-Side.

Designed with either a full-manual five-speed transmission for ultimate vehicle-to-driver connection, or with aluminum paddle shifters in the high-tech SS package, all YXZ models have Yamaha’s Real World Tech features, including On-Command 4WD, speed and torque-sensitive EPS, and prewiring for the Yamaha Adventure Pro GPS. Capability, comfort, and confidence is optimized for unmatched pure-sport performance with high flow intake and exhaust, an oversized rear-mounted radiator, and 29-inch Maxxis Bighorn 8-ply rated radial tires.

Special Edition YXZ1000R and YXZ1000R SS models are further equipped with painted bodywork, color-matched interior, true beadlock wheels, and high-spec, fully-adjustable FOX 2.5 Podium RC2 shocks. The all-new YXZ1000R SS XT-R package includes all SE upgrades, in addition to Yamaha-exclusive Maxxis Carnage 8-ply rated radial tires for exceptional traction and durability, centerline pod lights for enhanced illumination, a custom front grab bar with a heavy duty WARN VRX 4500 winch and integrated in-cab switch, a composite suntop, and contrast-stitched seats.

Available at authorized Yamaha dealers this fall, the 2020 YXZ1000R will be available in red with aluminum wheels (MSRP $18,999), and the Sport Shift in White with aluminum wheels (MSRP $18,999). The Special Edition YXZs will be available in Team Yamaha Blue with aluminum beadlock wheels (MSRP $20,699), and the YXZ1000R SS XT-R model will be available in Titanium Bronze / Tactical Black with suntop, WARN winch, and beadlock wheels (MSRP $21,699).

2020 Grizzly XT-R : Big Bore ATV for Extreme Trail Riding

Announced earlier this year, the 2020 Grizzly has been designed for the sport recreational trail rider looking for excitement on every ride, delivering the ideal balance of big bore power and performance in an ATV. The new 2020 Grizzly XT-R brings even more riding exhilaration thanks to its potent and proven 700-class engine, superior e-coated chassis running Yamaha-exclusive 27-inch Maxxis ‘Zilla tires, roomy ergonomics, advanced electronics, and stylish XT-R edition painted bodywork.

The 2020 Grizzly XT-R includes a factory-installed WARN Pro Vantage 2500 winch and is prewired for the Yamaha Adventure Pro GPS, furthering one’s off-road excursions in an ATV. It is also equipped with Yamaha’s standard Real World Tech, including an Ultramatic automatic transmission, On-Command 2WD / 4WD system, and EPS.

The 2020 Grizzly XT-R will be available at Yamaha dealers this fall in Titanium Bronze / Tactical Black (MSRP $10,999).

2020 Kodiak 450 SE : Mid-Size ATV with Real World Performance and Value

The 2020 Kodiak 450 SE combines Yamaha’s legendary durability and reliability with class-leading handling. Powered by a 450-class, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with electronic fuel injection, it delivers work-ready performance with more than 1,300 pounds of towing capacity, while its compact and nimble chassis handles tight and technical trails.

Delivering Proven Off-Road capability, comfort, and confidence, the 2020 Kodiak 450 SE boasts Yamaha’s standard Real World Tech features including an Ultramatic automatic transmission, EPS, adjustable dual A-arm suspension, and for the first time ever on a Kodiak 450, Yamaha’s three-position On-Command 4WD with 2WD, 4WD limited slip, and 4WD with full-locking differentials. This rugged new special edition Kodiak also includes a factory-installed Warn Pro Vantage 2500 winch and premium alloy wheels to complete an already well-equipped package.

The 2020 Kodiak 450 SE with aluminum wheels is available in a Matte Silver (MSRP $7,599) and the new Tactical Green SE with On-Command and a WARN winch ($7,999 MSRP).



2020 Viking and Viking VI : Hardworking and Dependable Utility, Farm, and Ranch Hand

Yamaha’s Viking and Viking VI SxS vehicles are value-packed, with Proven Off-Road capabilities and Real World Tough durability. Viking SxS models are well-appointed with a reliable and powerful 700-class engine, along with Yamaha’s Real World Tech features including an Ultramatic transmission, On-Command 2WD / 4WD with full differential-lock, and EPS. Combined with a comfortable and confidence-inspiring ride in its class-leading cab with room for three to six people, Vikings are the toughest and hardest working utility-based SxS vehicles that are also fun to drive.

The Viking and Viking VI’s reinforced rear steel cargo bed incorporates accessory mounting points on the bed rails and a rugged rubber cargo bed mat for further sound and vibration reduction. Sizeable enough to carry a standard pallet, the piston-assisted dump bed can pack up to 600 pounds of equipment and supplies while retaining its supple ride and off-road capability. The Viking’s standard two-inch receiver hitch is rated to pull 1,500 pounds – with or without a full load in the cargo bed.

2020 Viking and Viking VI Ranch Edition models are available in an all-new Copperhead Orange Metallic painted bodywork with color-matched interior, under-seat storage, cast aluminum wheels, comfort-grip steering wheel, overfenders, center rearview mirror, rear grab bar, and distinct Ranch Edition badging.

All 2020 Viking and Viking VI models will be available at Yamaha dealers this fall. The Viking will be available in Ridge Red with a suntop ($11,999 MSRP), with EPS-equipped models including a suntop and aluminum wheels in Tactical Green ($13,499 MSRP), Realtree Edge ($13,899 MSRP), or the Copperhead Orange Metallic Ranch Edition with a suntop ($14,199 MSRP). Viking VI models are also available in Tactical Green ($14,299 MSRP), Realtree Edge with aluminum wheels ($14,899 MSRP), and the Copperhead Orange Metallic Ranch Edition with a color-matched soft suntop, aluminum wheels, and heavy duty front brush guard ($15,599 MSRP).

Every Yamaha SxS and full-size ATV is proudly Assembled in the USA at Yamaha’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Newnan, Georgia, for worldwide distribution.

To view the entire Proven Off-Road lineup and learn more, visit YamahaOutdoors.com . Connect with Yamaha on your favorite social channels at Facebook.com/YamahaOutdoors , Instagram.com/YamahaOutdoors , and Twitter.com/YamahaOutdoors . Additionally, find Yamaha Outdoors on YouTube, or search the following hashtags on all platforms: #Yamaha #ProvenOffRoad #REALizeYourAdventure #AssembledInUSA #Yamaha10YearBelt

About Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the powersports industry. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States. YMUS has a corporate office in California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, and factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company (YMSC) with divisions Bennett Marine (Florida) and Kracor Systems (Wisconsin), Skeeter Boats (Texas), with division G3 Boats (Missouri), and Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana).

ATVs over 90cc are recommended for use only by riders 16 years and older.

SxS Vehicles are recommended for use only by licensed drivers 16 years and older.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Scott Newby

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

770-420-6078

Scott_Newby@Yamaha-Motor.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22a121ce-65ba-480b-8d32-498fecae0eb1

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10ed1bbc-d97e-4c7a-88c0-7f21c3ede65d

Yamaha Unveils New 2020 XT-R Edition Side-by-Side and ATV Models Proven Off-Road Adventure-Seeking 2020 Models Up the Ante with Increased Terrainability



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.