Nightfood Delivers Update on Recent Activities and Developments

The Company received and has fulfilled the initial purchase order from its next major distribution partner, a prominent division of a top-10 national supermarket chain. Product is expected to start appearing on shelf in the next two weeks in over 200 new stores. These stores will be added to the Nightfood store locator, and the supermarket chain will be announced by name as soon as approval is granted.

Product development work has been completed on two custom flavors for celebrity brand ambassadors: Michael Clifford, lead guitarist of multi-platinum, award winning band, 5 Seconds of Summer, and NFL star cornerback Richard Sherman. Packaging for the first of the two celebrity flavors has been finalized and ordered.

The management team has been busy working with brokers and category managers from supermarkets around the country to set meetings for the upcoming category review period.

Management is focusing on geographic areas where the brand currently does not have local supermarket distribution, specifically the northeast and California, which are regions that have shown high consumer interest.

“This has been a busy time of year with tons of behind-the-scenes work being conducted as we build for the coming months and quarters,” commented Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson. “We’re communicating with over twenty chains, sending samples, booking meetings. We’re excited to bring Nightfood into more stores here in 2019, and in 2020, making it available locally in more sections of the country for an excited and curious consumer base.”

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

On Feb 8, 2019, it was announced that Nightfood ice cream won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. On June 27, 2019, Nightfood announced it had won Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

With the overwhelming majority of at-home ice cream consumption occurring in the hours before bed, Nightfood believes its sleep-friendly nighttime ice cream, formulated by sleep and nutrition experts, is the next evolution in the significant better-for-you ice cream category.

Market research giant Mintel identified nighttime specific food and beverages as one of their most “compelling and category changing” trends for the coming years

After manufacturing their first pint in early 2019, Nightfood ice cream is quickly establishing widespread national distribution. The brand has recently announced distribution in four of the top fifty supermarkets in the United States. This includes over 100 locations of the Meijer supermarket chain throughout the Midwest, with concentration around the metropolitan areas of Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, Columbus, and Milwaukee, as well as Lowe's Foods, with 78 stores in the Carolinas.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company is seeking licensing opportunities to market such products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

