“SOPHIAWORLD”, A NEW SHORT FILM STARRING EVAN RACHEL WOOD AND SOPHIA THE ROBOT PREMIERES ON SEPT. 4TH ON FUTURISM.COM

SophiaWorld Brings Together the Two Most Famous Robots in the World in One Uncanny Film

/EIN News/ -- BROOKLYN, NYC, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BROOKLYN, NYC – (September 4, 2019) – Futurism (www.futurism.com), the Brooklyn-based online content and news provider, announces today that they will premiere their original short film “SophiaWorld”, starring Evan Rachel Wood and Sophia the Robot, for free on Futurism.com on September 4th, 2019. The film is rumored to be a comedy spoof of the popular HBO series Westworld, with IMDB providing the summary “Television's most famous Robot, actress Evan Rachel Wood, and indisputably the world's most famous real-life humanoid, Sophia the Robot, have a chance encounter in a swanky NY hotel bar. But this coincidental meeting is far more than it seems.”

Directed by Geoff Clark, and written by Geoff Clark and Luke Kingma, the short film may be the first-ever scripted film to star a “real-life humanoid robot,” Sophia the Robot, created by Hanson Robotics Limited (www.hansonrobotics.com). Could this be the start of a trend where robots begin taking the jobs of actors? Not likely in the short term. But for now, it sounds incredibly fun!

“It was an amazing and unique experience directing a film starring a real-life robot because it felt like the first glimpse into an uncanny future, much like we see in Westworld,” states Geoff Clark, Director of “SophiaWorld.” “Plus, having someone as talented, and willing to have fun like Evan was a dream. And she nailed it.”

Check out the trailers, film and posters below:

Trailer 1 available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lHdtr-gdn8g

Trailer 2 available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EnXwgncKSZ8

Short Film: https://youtu.be/7QAAnvnseaM

Poster: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Y6ZbTTXTCeirNgp20v6v6Txrw0Uo_F3m/view?usp=sharing

For more information at SophiaWorld, visit www.futurism.com.

About Hanson Robotics Limited

Hanson Robotics empowers socially intelligent AI and robots that enrich the quality of our lives. Our innovative AI and robot platform solutions integrate art, science, and engineering to deliver exceptional human-machine experience, to bring AI and robots into our lives as engaging characters, useful agents, and trusted companions for research, education, medical and healthcare, sales and service, and entertainment applications. Our goal is to empower intelligent and engaging AI and robots to live and work collaboratively with people, and over time cultivate meaningful relationships with humans whose lives they touch, to achieve ever-greater good for all. For more information please visit www.hansonrobotics.com.

About Futurism Studios

Futurism Studios is the content production and distribution studio founded by the Brooklyn-based online content and news provider, Futurism, that covers the breakthrough technologies and scientific discoveries that will shape humanity’s future. Previous projects include Tribeca Film Festival film “I AM HUMAN”, a sci-fi documentary about the future of man and machine through the lens of entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, the documentary film “Trust Machine: the Story of Blockchain”, Directed by Alex Winter and narrated by Rosario Dawson, and the upcoming scripted science fiction film “2067”, starring Kody Smit-McPhee and Ryan Kwanten.

