Finisar Announces First Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR), a global technology leader for subsystems and components for fiber optic communications, today announced financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2020, ended July 28, 2019. Finisar will not hold an earnings call nor provide forward guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 due to the previously announced proposed acquisition by II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI).

Revenues $ 285,028 $ 310,085 Gross margin 29.9 % 28.2 % Operating expenses $ 94,798 $ 98,579 Operating income (loss) $ (9,533 ) $ (11,278 ) Operating margin (3.3 )% (3.6 )% Net loss $ (8,717 ) $ (14,151 ) Loss per share-basic $ (0.07 ) $ (0.12 ) Loss per share-diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.12 ) Basic shares 119,216 117,953 Diluted shares 119,216 117,953





Revenues $ 285,028 $ 310,085 Non-GAAP Gross margin 31.1 % 30.8 % Non-GAAP Operating expenses $ 63,557 $ 64,642 Non-GAAP Operating income $ 25,083 $ 30,895 Non-GAAP Operating margin 8.8 % 10.0 % Non-GAAP Net income $ 27,631 $ 32,960 Non-GAAP Income per share-basic $ 0.23 $ 0.28 Non-GAAP Income per share-diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.27 Basic shares 119,216 117,953 Diluted shares 121,797 120,795

(a) In evaluating the operating performance of Finisar’s business, Finisar management utilizes financial measures that exclude certain charges and credits required by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, that are considered by management to be outside of Finisar’s core ongoing operating results. A reconciliation of Finisar’s non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, as well as additional related information, can be found under the heading “Finisar Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Revenue Details for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2020:

Revenues for datacom applications decreased by $19.4 million, or (8.9)%, compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, primarily as the result of a decline in VCSELs arrays for 3D applications due to lower demand resulting from the timing of the new product cycle of a key customer, as well as lower sales of fibre channel transceivers.



Revenues for telecom applications decreased by $5.6 million, or (6.2)%, compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, primarily as a result of a decline in sales of wavelength selective switches.

SAFE HARBOR UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statement concerning Finisar’s expected financial performance. These statements are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections about our business and industry, and the markets and customers we serve, and they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate. Finisar assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Examples of such risks include those associated with: the uncertainty of customer demand for Finisar’s products; the rapidly evolving markets for Finisar’s products and uncertainty regarding the development of these markets; Finisar’s historical dependence on sales to a limited number of customers and fluctuations in the mix of products and customers in any period; ongoing new product development and introduction of new and enhanced products; the challenges of rapid growth followed by periods of contraction; intensive competition; the risk that our pending merger with II-VI does not close, due to the failure of one or more conditions to closing; uncertainty as to the market value of the II-VI merger consideration to be paid in the merger; the risk that required governmental approvals of the merger (including China antitrust approval) will not be obtained or that such approvals will be delayed beyond current expectations; the risk of litigation in respect of either Finisar or II-VI or the merger; disruption from the merger making it more difficult to maintain our customer, supplier, key personnel and other strategic relationships. Further information regarding these and other risks relating to Finisar’s business is set forth in Finisar’s annual report on Form 10-K (filed June 14, 2019) and quarterly SEC filings.

ABOUT FINISAR

Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) is a global technology leader in optical communications, providing components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics and automotive companies. Founded in 1988, Finisar designs products that meet the increasing demands for network bandwidth, data storage and 3D sensing subsystems. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, USA with R&D, manufacturing sites, and sales offices worldwide. Visit our website at www.finisar.com.

FINISAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The following financial tables are presented in accordance with GAAP.

Finisar Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended July 28, 2019 July 29, 2018 Apr 28, 2019 Revenues $ 285,028 $ 317,336 $ 310,085 Cost of revenues 197,627 236,155 218,513 Amortization of acquired developed technology 471 496 471 Impairment of long-lived assets 1,665 - 3,800 Gross profit 85,265 80,685 87,301 Gross margin 29.9 % 25.4 % 28.2 % Operating expenses: Research and development 52,151 62,874 51,133 Sales and marketing 12,107 12,480 12,000 General and administrative 13,234 12,643 14,396 Amortization of purchased intangibles 230 640 324 Impairment of long-lived assets - 186 317 Startup costs 17,076 7,553 20,409 Total operating expenses 94,798 96,376 98,579 Income (loss) from operations (9,533 ) (15,691 ) (11,278 ) Interest income 4,424 5,155 4,731 Interest expense (6,423 ) (9,386 ) (6,447 ) Other income (expenses), net (2,132 ) (1,789 ) 325 Loss before income taxes (13,664 ) (21,711 ) (12,669 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (4,947 ) (3,222 ) 1,482 Net loss $ (8,717 ) $ (18,489 ) $ (14,151 ) Net loss per share attributable to Finisar Corporation common stockholders: Basic $ (0.07 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.12 ) Diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.12 ) Shares used in computing net loss per share - basic 119,216 115,867 117,953 Shares used in computing net loss per share - diluted 119,216 115,867 117,953





7/28/2019 4/28/2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 882,269 $ 814,185 Short-term held-to-maturity investments - 100,000 Accounts receivable, net 256,605 263,394 Inventories 320,555 299,028 Other current assets 40,179 44,224 Total current assets 1,499,608 1,520,831 Property, equipment and improvements, net 633,323 622,979 Purchased intangible assets, net 3,631 4,182 Goodwill 106,736 106,736 Other assets 62,413 15,462 Deferred tax assets 89,218 81,977 Total assets $ 2,394,929 $ 2,352,167 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 119,628 $ 132,440 Accrued compensation 33,343 31,804 Other accrued liabilities 66,163 49,495 Total current liabilities 219,134 213,739 Long-term liabilities: Convertible notes 516,746 512,105 Other non-current liabilities 44,906 12,162 Total liabilities 780,786 738,006 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 120 118 Additional paid-in capital 2,933,917 2,919,305 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (54,480 ) (48,565 ) Accumulated deficit (1,265,414 ) (1,256,697 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,614,143 1,614,161 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,394,929 $ 2,352,167 Note - Balance sheet amounts as of April 28, 2019 are derived from the audited consolidated financial statements as of that date.

FINISAR NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Finisar provides the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the Securities and Exchange Commission: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP income and non-GAAP net income per share. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental information regarding Finisar’s operating performance on a non-GAAP basis that excludes certain gains, losses and charges of a non-cash nature or that occur relatively infrequently and/or that management considers to be outside of our ongoing core operating results. Management believes that tracking non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share provides management and the investment community with valuable insight into our ongoing core current operations, our ability to generate cash and the underlying business trends that are affecting our performance. These non-GAAP measures are used by both management and our Board of Directors, along with the comparable GAAP information, in evaluating our current performance and planning our future business activities. In particular, management finds it useful to exclude non-cash charges in order to better correlate our operating activities with our ability to generate cash from operations and to exclude certain cash charges as a means of more accurately predicting our liquidity requirements. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when used in conjunction with our GAAP financial information, also allow investors to better evaluate our financial performance in comparison to other periods and to other companies in our industry.

In calculating non-GAAP gross profit in this release, we have excluded the following items from cost of revenues in applicable periods in this release:

Amortization of acquired technology (non-cash charges related to technology obtained in acquisitions);

Stock-based compensation expense (non-cash charges);

Impairment of long-lived/intangible assets (non-cash charges);

Reduction in force costs and other restructuring charges (non-core cash charges);

Acquisition related retention payments (non-core cash charges); and

Inventory write-off related to discontinued products (non-cash charges).

In calculating non-GAAP operating income in this release, we have excluded the same items to the extent they are classified as operating expenses, and have also excluded the following items in applicable periods in this release:

Discontinued product services fees (non-core cash charges);

Acquisition related costs (non-core cash charges);

Litigation settlements and resolutions and related costs (non-core cash charges);

Amortization of purchased intangibles (non-cash charges);

Start-up cash costs related to our Sherman VCSEL fab until we begin commercial production; and

Impairment of long-lived assets/intangible assets (non-cash charges).

In calculating non-GAAP income and non-GAAP income per share in this release, we have also excluded the following items in applicable periods in this release:

Imputed interest expenses on convertible debt (non-cash charges);

Imputed interest related to restructuring (non-cash charges);

Other interest income (non-core benefits);

Gains and losses on sales of assets and other miscellaneous (non-cash losses and cash gains related to the periodic disposal of assets no longer required for current activities);

Dollar denominated foreign exchange transaction losses (gains) (non-cash charges or benefits); and

Amortization of debt issuance costs (non-cash charges).

In addition, in this release we have adjusted non-GAAP income and non-GAAP income per share for the difference between GAAP income taxes and non-GAAP income taxes.

A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial information to the corresponding GAAP information is set forth below:

Finisar Corporation Reconciliation of Results of Operations under GAAP and non-GAAP (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended July 28, 2019 July 29, 2018 Apr 28, 2019 GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of gross profit: Gross profit - GAAP $ 85,265 $ 80,685 $ 87,301 Gross margin - GAAP 29.9 % 25.4 % 28.2 % Adjustments: Cost of revenues Amortization of acquired technology 471 496 471 Stock compensation 2,926 3,806 4,527 Impairment of long-lived/intangible assets 1,665 - 3,800 Reduction in force costs 24 482 27 Acquisition related retention payment - 12 - Write off of discontinued product inventory (1,711 ) 1,671 (589 ) Total cost of revenues adjustments 3,375 6,467 8,236 Gross profit - non-GAAP 88,640 87,152 95,537 Gross margin - non-GAAP 31.1 % 27.5 % 30.8 % GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of operating income (loss): Operating income (loss) - GAAP (9,533 ) (15,691 ) (11,278 ) Operating margin - GAAP -3.3 % -4.9 % -3.6 % Adjustments: Total cost of revenues adjustments 3,375 6,467 8,236 Total operating expense adjustments Operating expenses - GAAP 94,798 96,376 98,579 Research and development Reduction in force costs and other restructuring 61 7,024 558 Acquisition related retention payment - 29 (2 ) Stock compensation 6,317 6,175 5,230 Discontinued product service fees - 313 - Sales and marketing Reduction in force costs and other restructuring - 402 (18 ) Acquisition related retention payment - - - Stock compensation 2,335 2,146 2,034 General and administrative Reduction in force costs and other restructuring - 519 15 Stock compensation 4,143 3,017 4,194 Acquisition related costs 1,054 (2 ) 876 Litigation settlements and resolutions and related costs 25 63 - Amortization of purchased intangibles 230 640 324 Startup costs 17,076 7,553 20,409 Impairment of long-lived assets/intangible assets - 186 317 Total operating expense adjustments 31,241 28,065 33,937 Operating expenses - non-GAAP 63,557 68,311 64,642 Operating income - non-GAAP 25,083 18,841 30,895 Operating margin - non-GAAP 8.8 % 5.9 % 10.0 % GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of income (loss) before income taxes: Loss before income taxes - GAAP (13,664 ) (21,711 ) (12,669 ) Adjustments: Total cost of revenues adjustments 3,375 6,467 8,236 Total operating expense adjustments 31,241 28,065 33,937 Other interest income - - - Non-cash imputed interest expenses on convertible debt 5,464 7,927 5,420 Imputed interest related to restructuring 10 20 12 Other (income) expense, net Loss (gain) on sale of assets 1 (77 ) (75 ) Foreign exchange transaction (gain) or loss 2,433 1,921 (332 ) Amortization of debt issuance cost 231 385 231 Total interest and other adjustments 8,139 10,176 5,256 Income before income taxes - non-GAAP 29,091 22,997 34,760 GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of net income (loss): Net loss - GAAP (8,717 ) (18,489 ) (14,151 ) Total cost of revenues adjustments 3,375 6,467 8,236 Total operating expense adjustments 31,241 28,065 33,937 Total interest and other adjustments 8,139 10,176 5,256 Income tax provision adjustments (6,407 ) (4,922 ) (318 ) Total adjustments 36,348 39,786 47,111 Net income - non-GAAP $ 27,631 $ 21,297 $ 32,960 Basic non-GAAP income per share GAAP earnings per share $ (0.07 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.12 ) Impact of all non-GAAP adjustments $ 0.30 $ 0.34 $ 0.40 Non-GAAP earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.18 $ 0.28 Diluted non-GAAP income per share GAAP earnings per share $ (0.07 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.12 ) Impact of all non-GAAP adjustments $ 0.30 $ 0.34 $ 0.39 Non-GAAP earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.18 $ 0.27 Shares used in computing non-GAAP income per share Basic 119,216 115,867 117,953 Diluted 121,797 117,191 120,795

