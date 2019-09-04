Harvard Bioscience to Present at Janney Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- HOLLISTON, Mass., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) announced that Chairman, President and CEO, Jim Green, will be presenting at the Janney Montgomery Scott Healthcare Conference in New York City on September 9, 2019 at 9:05 a.m. EDT. A webcast of the presentation can be accessed as follows:

Step 1: Dial-In: 1-800-954-0585 Step 2: Login: https://cc.callinfo.com/r/1w6wwfzvowg50&eom

For those unable to view the live webcast, a replay will be available shortly after the event on the Events & Presentations section of our web site at www.harvardbioscience.com



About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience is a global developer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of solutions to advance life science. Our products are sold to thousands of researchers in over 100 countries through our global sales organization, websites, catalogs, and through distributors. We have sales and manufacturing operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, Spain, France, Canada and China. For more information, please visit our website at www.harvardbioscience.com.

CONTACT:

Michael Rossi

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 508 893 8999



