Adverum Biotechnologies to Host a Conference Call and Webcast to Present 24-week Data from First Cohort of OPTIC Trial of ADVM-022 Intravitreal Injection Gene Therapy to Treat Wet AMD at Retina Society 2019 Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- -- Podium presentation of 24-week data from first cohort of the OPTIC trial at Retina Society 2019 Annual Meeting on September 12, 2019 at 7:41 am BST --

-- Adverum to host a conference call and webcast to review the data presentation on September 12, 2019 at 5:30 am PT / 8:30 am ET / 1:30 pm BST --

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced the presentation of interim 24-week data from the first cohort of patients (n=6) in the OPTIC phase 1 clinical trial of ADVM-022 in wet AMD during a podium presentation at the Retina Society 2019 Annual Meeting in London on Thursday, September 12, 2019.

Event: Retina Society 2019 Annual Meeting

Podium Presentation: Interim 24-week Data from the OPTIC Trial: Phase 1 Study of Intravitreal Gene Therapy with ADVM-022 (AAV.7m8-aflibercept) for Neovascular (Wet) Age-related Macular Degeneration

Date: September 12, 2019

Time: 7:41 – 7:47 am BST

Location: The Landmark Hotel, London, UK

Speaker: Szilard Kiss, M.D., director of clinical research in the Department of Ophthalmology at Weill Cornell Medical College

Adverum plans to issue a press release simultaneously with the presentation of the 24-week data from the first cohort of patients (n=6) in the OPTIC trial.

Conference Call and Webcast

Adverum will host a conference call and webcast to review the data presented on September 12, 2019 at 1:30 pm BST (5:30 am PT). Individuals can participate in the conference call by dialing 1-866-420-8347 (domestic) or 1-409-217-8241 (international), and refer to the “Adverum Biotechnologies Conference Call.” The webcast will be accessible under Events and Presentations in the Investors section of the company’s website. The archived webcast will be available on the Adverum website following the call, and will be available for 30 days.

About Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.

Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverum’s core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. For more information, please visit www.adverum.com .

Investor and Media Inquiries: Investors: Myesha Lacy Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications mlacy@adverum.com 650-304-3892 Media: Joshua R. Mansbach Solebury Trout jmansbach@troutgroup.com 646-378-2964



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.