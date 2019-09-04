2019 Content Marketing Awards Top Winners Announced Live at #CMWorld

Top Seven Awards Just Announced at Content Marketing World 2019

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Content Marketing Institute (CMI), today awarded the top seven winners in the prestigious 2019 Content Marketing Awards program during the annual Content Marketing Awards ceremony at the 2019 Content Marketing World Conference and Expo in Cleveland, Ohio.



The top seven prize winners were announced live in front of the 3,500 attendees at CMWorld, the largest content marketing event on the planet. The Content Marketing Awards is the largest and longest-running international content marketing awards program in the world.

Here are the 2019 top prize winners:

Content Marketing Agency of the Year (Less than 100 Employees): 256 - Dublin, Ireland

256 - Dublin, Ireland Content Marketing Agency of the Year (More than 100 Employees): Manifest - New York City, New York

Manifest - New York City, New York Content Marketing Project of the Year: Searching for Salaì - produced by SAP America, Inc.

Searching for Salaì - produced by SAP America, Inc. B2C Branded Content Campaign of the Year: Let’s ask Life For Those We Love - produced by Zavarovalnica Triglav and agency PM, poslovni mediji

Let’s ask Life For Those We Love - produced by Zavarovalnica Triglav and agency PM, poslovni mediji B2B Branded Content Campaign of the year: Honeywell Threat Data Exposes Industrial USB Risks - produced by Honeywell Process Solutions and agency Thought Marketing

Honeywell Threat Data Exposes Industrial USB Risks - produced by Honeywell Process Solutions and agency Thought Marketing B2C Content Marketer of the Year : Neil Wertheimer, Deputy Editor, AARP

: Neil Wertheimer, Deputy Editor, AARP B2B Content Marketer of the Year: Laura Hamlyn, Director, Global Content Team, Red Hat

While these are the winners of the top seven Content Marketing Award prizes, there were also 85 individual category winners that were announced in late July. There were nearly 1,100 entries to this year’s awards and a panel of all-star judges chose the “best of the best” in content marketing excellence recognizing all aspects of content marketing, from strategy to distribution, and from editorial to design.

View the full list of 2019 winners here: http://cmi.media/winners19

“It’s such a privilege to personally recognize and award some of the most innovative content marketers, projects and campaigns in the world during the Content Marketing Awards program live at Content Marketing World,” shares Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute. “I’m excited that we were able to share with our CMWorld community some truly inspiring content from this year’s top prize winners.”

The 2020 Content Marketing Awards program will open February 2020. Brand marketers and agencies can visit the website to be notified when next year’s program opens: http://contentmarketingawards.com/

