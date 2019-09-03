IPro Group Technology Day Features Wave Computing and Verimatrix Presentations

/EIN News/ --

Who: iPro Group Technology Day co-hosted by Wave Computing and Verimatrix

What: IPro Group Technology Day is a new technology event tailored for SoC architects, security architects, SoC designers, SoC design managers and execs. The IP selection process defines at times the character of the resulting SoC and determines upfront its market acceptance. It hints to the SoC end-customers the quality of the design and how critical functions such as processing systems and security are architected.

When: Thursday, September 10, from 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Where: Herods Herzelia, Haogen Conference Room, Israel

Registration: Participation is free but requires early registration and confirmation by IPro. To register for the event, please visit: https://www.ipro-great-ip.com/tech-day-september-2019

Agenda:

Ma Ata Doeg? - when security is overlooked

Presented by Gijs Willemse, Vice-President Engineering and Products, Silicon IP Business Unit at Verimatrix

Prime Release: MIPS IP Roadmap

Presented by James Mac Hale, Vice-President Worldwide Sales, at Wave Computing

Networking break, coffee and cakes

Implementing a Security Strategy

Presented by Ron Keidar, Senior Field Architect, Verimatrix

Hands-on: MIPS-Open from A to Z

Presented by Itai Yarom, Israel Technical Manager, Wave Computing

About Wave Computing, Inc.

Wave Computing, Inc. is revolutionizing artificial intelligence (AI) with its dataflow-based solutions. The company’s vision is to bring deep learning to customers’ data wherever it may be—from the datacenter to the edge—helping accelerate time-to-insight. Wave Computing is powering the next generation of AI by combining its dataflow architecture with its MIPS embedded RISC multithreaded CPU cores and IP. More information about Wave Computing can be found at https://wavecomp.ai.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris – VMX) is a global provider of security and business intelligence solutions that protect content, devices, applications and communications across multiple markets. Many of the world’s largest service providers and leading innovators trust Verimatrix to protect systems that people depend on every day for mobile apps, entertainment, banking, healthcare, communications and transportation. Verimatrix offers easy-to-use software solutions, cloud services and silicon IP that provide unparalleled security and business intelligence. Proud to empower and protect its customers for more than two decades, Verimatrix serves IoT software developers, device makers, semiconductor manufacturers, service providers and content distributors. For more information, visit www.verimatrix.com.

