PCS Software Releases TruckerPayroll

SHENANDOAH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PCS Software is pleased to announce the release of TruckerPayroll.Com. This new product dramatically enhances existing payroll management functionality with PCS’s existing Transportation Management Software Suite.

TruckerPayroll Incorporates Three Vital Features

• Employee & Driver Time Off Management

• Local & Remote Time Clocks

• No Charge Direct Deposit

Employee & Driver Time Off Management

Subscribers are given a web portal for submitting and managing time off requests. Data is integrated with Express Payroll and flows seamlessly onto employee and driver paychecks as well as settlements. Express Payroll also includes the Time Off Manager; an advanced graphical scheduling tool that senior personnel can use to manage time off requests and staffing levels.

Local & Remote Time Clocks

TruckerPayroll comes with two time clocks. For people working in an office, a local time clock can be placed on any desk and employees can tap a few buttons to clock in and out. The system manages meal breaks and other work breaks.

No Charge Direct Deposit

With TruckerPayroll, direct deposit is included at no additional cost for all TruckerPayroll members and the interface is completely automated, no file transfers.

About PCS Software

PCS Software has been developing state-of-the-art, fully integrated transportation management software since 1997 and today serves almost twelve hundred Full Truckload, LTL and Intermodal trucking and brokerage companies throughout the United States and Canada.



