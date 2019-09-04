Beware! Today’s marijuana is not what you think it is

DFW free educational materials

Know about the difference between today’s marijuana and that of years ago? Today’s drug has been cultured to produce up to three times more THC than in the 70’s

Marijuana is definitely not a harmless drug. People need to get the facts.” — Thalia Ghiglia, Faith Liaison, Drug-Free World program, Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Illegal or legal, still too many are not aware of the damaging effects of marijuana.

Just this last week the Surgeon General, Vice Adm. Jerome M. Adams, issued a statement highlighting these effects:

“Marijuana, or cannabis, is the most commonly used illicit drug in the United States. Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a component of marijuana, binds to receptors in the brain, producing euphoria and a variety of potentially harmful effects, including intoxication and memory and motor impairments. Newer strains of marijuana have also shown to be increasingly more potent, leading to other risks like anxiety, agitation, paranoia and psychosis.

“There is a false perception that marijuana is not as harmful as other drugs. I want to be very clear – no amount of marijuana use during pregnancy or adolescence is known to be safe,” said Surgeon General Adams.

Compounding concerns regarding marijuana use and the developing brain is the surge in products with a higher THC concentration, and their accessibility. The risks of physical dependence, addiction, and other negative consequences increase with exposure to high concentrations of THC, daily use, and the younger the age of initiation.”

Continuing to bring the truth about drugs to the public’s attention, the Foundation for a Drug-Free World’s Washington, DC, office recently held a training seminar on just this topic emphasizing the fact that the marijuana plant grown today is not the same as it was even 15 years ago. Today’s plants can contain up to 30% THC, up to 30x more than in 1970 making it much more damaging.

Thalia Ghiglia, a Yale University graduate in biochemistry and Faith Liaison for the Foundation, led the discussion pointing out that: “Whether it is legal or illegal in your state, everyone needs to know how marijuana works and that it does have both short term and long term effects, some of them potentially very harmful.”

The seminar covered the facts behind this drug and how it has changed over the years. “People don’t realize that smoking anything can be damaging to the body. You add high potency preparations which can lead to blackouts. Edibles, which have a longer lead time before a person feels the effects and a much longer time to leave the system, can lead to a greater risk of overdose and of driving impairments. Additionally, people are not being careful enough with edibles resulting in children sneaking their relatives ‘candy’ and having severe reactions. And finally, the connection between long term marijuana use and violence and psychosis – marijuana is definitely not a harmless drug. People need to get the facts,” stated Ghiglia.

The Drug-Free World’s Truth About Drugs program has been informing people around the world for more than 15 years about drugs and their effects. It is unique in that it is composed of several component part including a booklet on marijuana, as well as 12 other drugs, DVD documentaries on 13 most commonly abused drugs and a comprehensive Teachers Guide with a detailed curriculum making it easy for those wishing to share information with others. Now in 22 languages, it has become one of the world’s largest drug education programs.

The Church of Scientology supports the Foundation for a Drug-Free World’s Truth About Drugs program which is

one of the world’s largest non-governmental drug education and prevention campaigns. Evidence based studies have shown that when young people are provided with true information about drugs, usage rates drop.

Drug-Free World offers all its educational materials for free. Materials can be ordered at www.drugfreeworld.org. The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is an international organization with materials in 22 languages.



