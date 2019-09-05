Express TMS Integrates with TruDiligence

Driver Onboarding, Background Checks & Drug Screens

SHENANDOAH, TX, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PCS Software is pleased to announce the completion of the interface to TruDiligence. With this interface, PCS Software delivers the first complete and automated Driver Onboarding System in the Transportation Management Software industry. This interface will enhance the Web Services feature for Driver Application within the Express TMS Main Suite.

• PCS Software customers will have the ability for drivers to submit employment applications & documentation online, straight from their website

• Applications & documents are automatically posted into Express TMS

• Requests for background checks are sent directly from Express TMS to TruDiligence

• Background check results are then automatically sent to Express TMS and the customer’s HR personnel are alerted

• Once the completed Driver Qualification files are generated, drivers can be hired & processed within the Express TMS Payroll System

About PCS Software

PCS Software has been developing state-of-the-art, fully integrated transportation management and accounting software since 1997 and today serves over a thousand Full Truckload, LTL and Intermodal trucking and brokerage companies throughout the United States and Canada.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.