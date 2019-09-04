IASED observes elections in Mozambique

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 4 - The Angolan Institute of Electoral Systems and Democracy (IASED) will join the International Electoral Observation Mission in the presidential, legislative and provincial elections in Mozambique on 15 October this year.,

The mission, led by John Dramanin Mahma, former president of Ghana, includes 20 observers from Civil Society Organizations and Electoral Management Organizations across the African continent, accredited as Long Term Observers, whose mission began on 30 August and ends on September 28 this year.

Invited by the Mozambican National Electoral Commission, IASED aims to contribute to the transparent and peaceful conduct of the 2019 electoral process.

It also pledges to provide an independent assessment that can serve as a basis for post-election reforms with the vision of an African continent where democratic governance, human rights and citizen participation are maintained in a peaceful environment.

