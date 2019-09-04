China sends medical doctors to Angola

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 4 - Ten Chinese medical doctors are expected to arrive in Angola later this year, as part of a cooperation protocol signed Wednesday in Luanda between the Angolan and Asian country's governments.,

The Chinese medical team will include, among others, a general surgeon, a pediatrician, a cardiologist, a neurologist, an orthopedist, a clinical analyst, an acupuncture specialist, a pharmacist and a cook, who will work at Luanda General Hospital (HGL) .

It is a protocol that is undergoing its fifth renewal, under which 70 Chinese doctors worked in Angola, serving more than 200,000 people.

Protocol, renewable every two years, was signed by the Secretary of State for International Cooperation and Angolan Communities, Domingos Vieira Lopes, and the Chinese ambassador to Angola, Gong Tao.

Domingos Lopes highlighted the relevance of the legal instrument that brings doctors to Angola to fill the shortage of specialists that the country still faces.

The occasion was for the Chinese diplomat to reaffirm the existing strategic partnership between the two countries. There are in Angola, 260,000 Chinese workers, of which more than 60 doctors.

Angola and China have had cooperation relations in various fields for more than three decades and, according to latest data, business turnover between the two countries exceeded US $ 26 billion in 2018.

Last year, President João Lourenço made two visits to China, the first of which was in September on the occasion of the China-Africa Summit, and the following month the state visit.

