NXP Demonstrates Next Generation Solution For Dolby Atmos Enabled Sound Bars and AV Receivers

/EIN News/ -- News Highlights

NXP’s advanced Immersiv3D audio solution brings breakthrough cinema audio experience to homes at a fraction of the cost

Premieres NXP smart sound bar and AV receiver turnkey reference designs supporting Dolby Atmos, the latest audio codecs, and multichannel voice control features

BERLIN, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At this year’s IFA Berlin 2019, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) will demonstrate a world of immersive audio experiences with Dolby Atmos and integrated voice control. NXP’s innovative Immersiv3D solution integrated with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X®, and voice will be featured on complete smart sound bar and AV receiver reference designs to showcase breakthrough cinema sound for the living room.

Significantly enhancing functionality and cutting cost for audio customers, Immersiv3D opens new opportunities for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to meet the growing worldwide soundbar market. It also makes it possible for OEMs to drive the next wave of audio performance and voice control, as well as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other smart capabilities, in a wider range of consumer audio devices such as AV receivers, smart speakers, Over-the-Top (OTT) streaming devices and smart TVs.

“Dolby Atmos has revolutionized the way people experience their favorite entertainment,” said Mahesh Balakrishnan, Vice President of Enhanced Audio Experiences at Dolby Laboratories. “With Dolby Atmos now supported on Immsersiv3D, device manufacturers will have the ability to make Dolby Atmos experiences more accessible through NXP’s low-cost turnkey solution, giving consumers around the world more opportunities to enjoy their favorite Hollywood movies or streaming series, video game, live sport, or music with unparalleled sound quality.”

The IFA Berlin demonstration will further underscore the strength of NXP’s industry-first audio system architecture that features low enough latency to stream multichannel audio in the living room (with low cost wireless solutions) and Dolby Atmos together with exceptional quality voice control. For global adoption, NXP’s Immersiv3D platform also features DTS:X, Mpeg H the audio codec used for China and Korea broadcast content, and Mpeg4 AAC Multichannel for Japan broadcast content.

“We are pleased to further our work with NXP creating smart, voice enabled platforms with DTS:X technology,” said Joanna Skrdlant, General Manager, Home Audio and Solutions Licensing at Xperi, parent company of DTS. “The certified Immersiv3D solution decodes the DTS:X audio signal and re-creates the placement and movement of sound exactly as intended. Products enabled with DTS:X technology create multi-dimensional audio, so sound can move freely for incredible immersive audio experiences in consumer living rooms. Providing faster time to market and lower cost solutions makes the DTS:X experience even more accessible to our customers.”

Immersiv3D: The Future of Audio for the Consumer Space

As part of the EdgeVerse platform , Immersiv3D is integrated with NXP’s i.MX 8M Mini and i.MX 8M Nano applications processors, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and voice. The i.MX 8M Mini and Nano System-on-a-Chip (SoCs) with the Immersiv3D software provide a single-chip solution for performing audio processing and voice services on a single device. In addition, the solution dramatically streamlines system integration, and delivers low-latency audio decode and pre/post processing and multichannel AEC + beamforming to create the immersive experience. Currently, Immersiv3D technology is Dolby Atmos certified and is completing certification for DTS:X technology this quarter for both the i.MX 8M Mini and i.MX 8M Nano applications processors. DTS Virtual:X support is also planned for later this year.

Demonstrations of Immersiv3D audio solution-based solutions at IFA include:

Dolby Atmos ® Soundbar with Google Voice Assistant – supports Dolby Atmos and Google ® Assistant with Chromecast built-in for streaming audio. Based on NXP’s single chip i.MX 8M Mini EVK, twenty four-channel Audio Board, and 8MIC-RPI-MX8 microphone and User Interface (UI) board

supports Dolby Atmos and Google Assistant with Chromecast built-in for streaming audio. Based on NXP’s single chip i.MX 8M Mini EVK, twenty four-channel Audio Board, and 8MIC-RPI-MX8 microphone and User Interface (UI) board Low Cost Dolby Atmos® 5.1.2 Soundbar – supports Dolby Atmos with only 7 transducers. Single chip i.MX 8M Mini applications processor implementation (no DSPs) provides best-in-class integration with lowest latency in the industry.

– supports Dolby Atmos with only 7 transducers. Single chip i.MX 8M Mini applications processor implementation (no DSPs) provides best-in-class integration with lowest latency in the industry. Low Cost Dolby Atmos® 2.1.2 Soundbar – supports Dolby Atmos experience in an innovative low cost design with only five transducers including integrated subwoofer. Immersiv3D also supports integration of the Google® Assistant, other popular voice assistants and several multichannel audio codecs including DTS:X®, MPEG-H, and Multichannel AAC.

To see the full range of live NXP demonstrations for consumer electronics and smart appliances at IFA Berlin 2019 from September 6-11 please visit the NXP booth in Hall 1.2, booth 171 South Entrance

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 30,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $9.41 billion in 2018. Find out more at www.nxp.com

NXP, EdgeVerse, Immersiv3D and the NXP logo are trademarks of NXP B.V. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. © 2019 NXP B.V.

For more information, please contact:

Americas Europe Greater China / Asia Tate Tran Martijn van der Linden Ming Yue Tel: +1 408-802-0602 Tel: +31 6 10914896 Tel: +86 21 2205 2690 Email: tate.tran@nxp.com Email: martijn.van.der.linden@nxp.com Email: ming.yue@nxp.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.