Hemp, Inc. Increases Pre-Roll Production

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), a vertically integrated global leader in the industrial hemp industry, announced today it has geared up to produce 20,000 hemp pre-rolls per day and, according to executives, is already preparing to increase that amount to 20,000 per hour. The company’s smokable product, to enter the marketplace, is a high-end, top quality product that is both effective and flavorful. With one pre-roll selling for $10 retail, coupled with the infrastructure already in place for fast production, Hemp, Inc. expects to bring in major revenue by quarter’s end.



“Hemp, Inc. made the decision this year to grow hemp predominantly for a smokable product focusing on CBD levels and terpene profiles. While some of Hemp, Inc.’s harvest will go to biomass for oil and isolate production, a significant amount will be used in the production of smokable products. This vertical integration merges seamlessly with Hemp, Inc.’s processing facilities which specialize in drying and curing the flower for smoking,” said Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc.

While many companies are focusing on biomass, Hemp, Inc. had the foresight to focus its efforts on smokable hemp flower. The revenue per pound of smokable hemp flower is nearly 10-15 times the revenue of biomass per pound so Hemp, Inc. is expecting major revenue returns very soon.

After proof of concept testing, Hemp, Inc. discovered that smoking hemp works faster and lasts longer than other methods of intake. It’s also a great alternative to smoking cigarettes. The pre-roll is packaged in a resealable glass tube allowing for 5 or 6 servings per pre-roll.

Perlowin stated, “The flower cannot be simply heat dried as it is for biomass because the volatile terpenes will be lost along with the flavor and much of the benefit. The flower must be dried slowly and cured over several weeks to bring out the uniqueness in flavor and aroma while maintaining the full spectrum of benefits. We are able to grow, process, dry, cure and package the individual bud at a pace that has positioned us to be a leader in this booming industry.” According to Perlowin, the company will be aggressively marketing the products within a few weeks.

The pre-rolls are compliant with federal regulations and do not exceed 0.3% THC. Most know that the hemp industry is expanding quickly but most may not know that the pre-roll portion of the hemp industry is among the fastest growing segment.

“We have a fantastic opportunity to bring our brand and commitment to quality to states nationwide,” Perlowin added. “Not only do we look forward to positioning Las Vegas as our manufacturing hub to further our footprint across the U.S., we believe our King of Hemp product line will be in high demand.”

Those interested in carrying Hemp, Inc.’s product line should email flower@hempinc.com.

To see one-minute videos of Hemp, Inc.’s current activities, visit Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook page, where he shares daily posts of Hemp, Inc.’s activities around the country.

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

What is Hemp, Inc.? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER AND DISCLOSURES

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. To clarify the issue of OTC placing a stop sign next to Hemp, Inc.’s stock trading symbol, that symbol indicates Hemp, Inc. does not report their financials. As a non-reporting pink sheet company, Hemp, Inc. is not required to report. The company does, however, choose to publicly report its quarterly and yearly financials on its website. According to the company’s CEO, the OTC stop sign is a misrepresentation of that reporting fact. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

Contact:

Hemp, Inc.

855-436-7688

ir@hempinc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.