Chemesis International Inc. Provides Update on Rapid Dose

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemesis International Inc. (CSE: CSI ) (OTC: CADMF ) (FRA: CWAA ) (the “Company” or “Chemesis”), is proud to announce its subsidiary, Natural Ventures, has completed the installation, permitting, and testing phase of its QuickStrip™ oral thin strip production equipment. The Company has completed the previously announced commercialization strategy, and has begun accepting orders for QuickStrip for immediate distribution across Puerto Rico and the United States.

Since receiving Gold Vendor Status from Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (“RDT”) ( CSE: DOSE ) Chemesis has continued to work diligently to ensure the QuickStrip go to market strategy is done effectively and efficiently. The Company expects to see a consistent increase in revenue as consumers move to a more Quick, Convenient, Precise, and Discrete™ method of consumption.

“Our partnership with RDT brings an incredible amount of potential growth for Chemesis,” said Chief Executive Officer of Chemesis, Edgar Montero. “The partnership gives Chemesis access to a large market of consumers that are looking for alternatives that provide a No Smoke, No Smell, No Stigma™ administration of THC or CBD.”

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Edgar Montero

CEO and Director

About Chemesis International Inc.

Chemesis International Inc. is a vertically integrated U.S. Multi-State operator with International operations in Puerto Rico and Colombia.

The Company focuses on prudent capital allocation to ensure it maintains a first mover advantage as it enters new markets and is committed to differentiate itself by deploying resources in markets with major opportunities. The Company operates a portfolio of brands that cater to a wide community of cannabis consumers, with focus on quality and consistency.

Chemesis has facilities in both Puerto Rico and California and is in the process of constructing a GMP certified facility in Colombia. Chemesis’ Puerto Rico operations are licensed to operate 100,000 ft2 of cultivation, and 35,000 ft2 of manufacturing floor space. The Company is positioned to win additional licenses in highly competitive merit-based US states and will expand its footprint to ensure it maintains a first mover advantage.

About Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.

Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. is a publicly-traded Canadian life sciences company that provides innovative, proprietary drug delivery technologies designed to improve outcomes and quality of lives. RDT offers Quick, Convenient, Precise and Discreet™ choices to consumers. RDT is focused and committed to clinical research and product development for the healthcare manufacturing industry, including nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries. Within the cannabis sector, RDT provides a turn-key Managed Strip Service Program which enables RDT’s QuickStrip™ proprietary drug delivery technology to be licensed by select partners. RDT’s service-based annuity contracts drive recurring revenue which enables rapid expansion into emerging markets — generating value for consumers and shareholders. Rapid Dose Therapeutics is committed to continually create innovative solutions aimed at multiple consumer segments and future market needs — including humans, animals and plants.

