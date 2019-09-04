KARE 11 Announced Feature-Length Documentary "LOVE THEM FIRST: LESSONS FROM LUCY LANEY ELEMENTARY" Premiere, August 24 Through September 14 Across 35 TEGNA Markets

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KARE 11 announced the broadcast premiere of "LOVE THEM FIRST: LESSONS FROM LUCY LANEY ELEMENTARY." The original, feature-length documentary airs August 24 through September 14 across 35 TEGNA markets, reaching 30 percent of U.S. television households. "LOVE THEM FIRST" was produced by KARE 11, a TEGNA-owned station in Minneapolis.



“LOVE THEM FIRST” follows a Minneapolis school where more than 80 percent of students live near or below the poverty line. When the school encounters a heartbreaking setback, principal Mauri Friestleben is forced to confront the true measure of student success in a story about inspiration, heartbreak, perseverance and the power of love.

“The film offers a glimpse into the heart and soul of the passionate educators in Minneapolis Public Schools and beyond,” said Friestleben. “It is our hope viewers see the film not as Lucy Laney's story—but the story of us all."

“LOVE THEM FIRST” started as a series of news stories developed by KARE 11 reporter Lindsey Seavert and photojournalist Ben Garvin. The duo, together with producers Melody Gilbert and Janeen Vogelaar, spearheaded a pilot project to turn the series into a full-length documentary. The year-long project invites viewers to witness the purity and force of love transforming the school and its students.

"The film is a window into a world that not many see," said Seavert. "Our unprecedented access to the school over one year enabled us to take viewers on an emotional journey of resilience and hope."

"Journalists have real power to shine a light on people who are doing good," said Garvin. "And Mauri is an example of a woman who is changing the world."

The film has since gone on to win numerous International Film accolades including:

Best Minnesota Made Documentary – Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival

Audience Choice: New American Visions Documentary – Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival

Winner – 2019 Colorado International Activism Film Festival

Winner – 2019 The Great Lakes State Film Festival

Official Selection – 2019/2020 Southern Circuit Tour

Official Selection – 2019 South Texas International Film Festival

Official Selection – 2019 Scottsdale International Film Festival.

"KARE 11 is dedicated to telling real and compelling stories of our community," said KARE 11 President and General Manager John Remes. "Our entire team is deeply proud of this film.”

"LOVE THEM FIRST: LESSONS FROM LUCY LANEY ELEMENTARY" is a co-production of KARE 11 and TEGNA. The film premiers August 24 through September 14, 2019 across 35 TEGNA markets and will be available to stream in October 2019. For more information or upcoming screenings, go to www.lovethemfirst.com .

About KARE 11

KARE 11 is a national award-winning leader in local news and information that serves greater Minneapolis-St. Paul and western Wisconsin on television, online and on mobile platforms. To date, KARE 11 has been honored 17 times with the National Edward R. Murrow award for Journalism Excellence from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA). KARE 11 is a Minneapolis/St. Paul, TEGNA-owned, NBC affiliate.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 51 television stations and four radio stations in 43 markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching over 35 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks Justice Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion , TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com .

