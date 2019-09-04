PIMCO Hires Nick Granger as Managing Director and Portfolio Manager, Quantitative Analytics

Mr. Granger will lead PIMCO’s quantitative team and focus on enhancing the firm’s use of quant strategies, building on PIMCO’s deep resources and years of expertise in this area

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO, one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers, has hired Nick Granger as Managing Director and Portfolio Manager, Quantitative Analytics. Mr. Granger will be based in Newport Beach and will report to Mihir Worah, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer – Asset Allocation and Real Return. He will join PIMCO in the first quarter of 2020.



In this role, Mr. Granger will lead PIMCO’s quantitative team and work with the firm’s 255-plus portfolio managers. He will focus on enhancing PIMCO’s use of quant strategies and will also manage portfolios and meet with clients. PIMCO has many years of expertise in quantitative strategies and now employs more than 100 quantitative analysts, data scientists and quantitative portfolio managers.

“We are thrilled that Nick brings to PIMCO extensive experience in developing and managing quantitative strategies across asset classes and styles, which will enable us to build on our deep expertise in quant,” said Dan Ivascyn, PIMCO’s Group Chief Investment Officer. “PIMCO has already invested significant resources in quantitative analytics and strategies and aims to be at the cutting edge of quant, statistical analysis and technology,” he added.

“Quantitative techniques are important contributors to PIMCO’s operational and execution efficiency, risk management and investment process as the need for data and technology is constantly growing,” said Emmanuel Roman, PIMCO’s Chief Executive Officer. “Having worked with Nick for many years already, I can personally attest to the deep expertise and insight he will bring to PIMCO and our clients.”

Mr. Granger joins PIMCO from Man Group in the U.K., where he was Chief Investment Officer of Man AHL, and a member of the Man Group Executive Committee. He was Portfolio Manager of Man AHL’s flagship systematic multi-strategy program and was previously Co-Head of Research and Deputy CIO of Man AHL. He joined Man AHL in 2008, initially to lead the firm’s systematic volatility trading strategies and he later oversaw cross asset-class research across the group.

Professional Biography

About PIMCO

PIMCO is one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers. With its launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 45+ years since then, the firm has continued to bring innovation and expertise to our partnership with clients seeking the best investment solutions. Today PIMCO has offices across the globe and 2,500+ professionals united by a single purpose: creating opportunities for investors in every environment. PIMCO is owned by Allianz SE, a leading global diversified financial services provider.

