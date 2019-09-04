Trosin to Lead NSF International Supplement Certification, Cosmetic Services, GRMA Audit Services

David Trosin now leads operations of NSF International’s dietary supplement certification and cosmetic services, and consulting and training to these segments.

/EIN News/ -- Ann Arbor, MI, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NSF International’s David Trosin has been promoted to General Manager of the global health and safety organization‘s dietary supplements and functional beverage certification program, Global Retailer and Manufacturer Alliance (GRMA) audit services, cosmetic services and pharmaceutical packaging. In his new role, Trosin leads NSF‘s team of professionals providing certification and risk management solutions to international clients, retailers and professional sporting organizations.

“We‘re thrilled to promote David to General Manager of these important programs. He has been a valuable member of our dietary supplement program’s success for more than a decade. His transition has been seamless, and we look forward to continuing to grow of this area of our mission under his leadership,” said NSF International Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Officer Lori Bestervelt.

Trosin joined NSF International in 2008 as business development manager for the organization’s dietary supplements program, rising to his most recent role as Global Director of Business Development in 2017. As director, he led a team of experts in assisting large retailers, suppliers, and international brands in achieving the most appropriate facility registrations and product certifications for their facilities, suppliers, and products.

NSF International’s team of auditors, scientists and specialists manage dietary supplement Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facility inspections and test and certify products to the only American National Standard for Dietary Supplements – NSF/ANSI 173. This includes hundreds of products certified to the NSF Certified for Sport® program, which include additional lot-by-lot testing for nearly 200 athletic banned substances.

In the field of beverage quality, NSF International’s global network of experts, trainers, auditors and support teams help improve global food safety and quality, as well as assist manufacturers in achieving and maintaining regulatory compliance.

NSF International’s pharmaceutical packaging training program encompasses key aspects of the packaging process and associated GMP and Pharmaceutical Quality Systems consultation.

In 2019, NSF International is celebrating 75 years of protecting and improving human health. The global public health organization facilitates standards development, and tests and certifies products for the food, water, health sciences and consumer goods sectors to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. NSF International is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Indoor Environment.

NSF’s health sciences services include training and education, consulting, regulatory guidance, corporate compliance and, separately, auditing, DNA testing, certification and R&D for the pharma biotech, medical device, dietary supplement and functional beverage industries throughout the product lifecycle. NSF facilitated the development of the only American National Standard (NSF/ANSI 173) that verifies the health and safety of dietary supplements and also tests and certifies products to this standard.

Photo Caption: David Trosin, General Manager of NSF International's dietary supplements and functional beverage certification program.

