New judges strengthen District Courts in Namibe

Moçamedes, ANGOLA, September 4 - Namibe District Courts, set up under the country's Justice and Law Reform, are better prepared to speed up criminal proceedings by incorporating four new judges into its staff. ,

According to the presiding judge of the Namibe Provincial Court, Armando de Amaral Gourgel, two of the four magistrates will be at the service of the Tombwa District, while two others will be distributed by the municipalities of Bibala and Camucuio.

For Armando de Amaral Gourgel, this dynamic will prevent the population of Namibe municipalities from traveling long distances in search of justice.

Under Law No. 2/15 of 2 February, the province of Namibe will operate the Courts of the Municipality of Mocamedes, Tombwa and Bibala, while the Camucuio will remain as a municipal court.

With this reinforcement, Namibe has 16 judges of law, distributed by the District Courts of Mocamedes, Tombwa, Bibala and of Camucuio.

