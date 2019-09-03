Speech: Commissioner Malmström on 'Truths about trade'
Policy | Brussels, 4 September 2019
EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmström spoke at the Bruegel Annual Meetings 2019 about current developments in trade and the importance of evidence-based policymaking.
Her speech, entitled 'Truths about trade', addressed some of the common misconceptions around trade and trade policy.
Click here to read the speech in full (check against delivery).
