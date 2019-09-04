Direct Travel Simplifies Travel Technology & Service Choices with TravelStack™

/EIN News/ --

Direct Travel, Inc., one of North America’s fastest growing travel management companies, today launched TravelStackTM, a new digital collection of curated technologies and services designed to elevate client travel programs.

“It’s an exciting time in the travel industry. We’ve created a platform that provides users with an all-encompassing view of the technology and services that will drive the results that organizations want to see,” says Darryl Hoover, Direct Travel’s Chief Technology Officer. “TravelStackTM creates an experience that connects users to emerging solutions and empowers them to build an effective technology stack within their organization.”

Over the past few years, the travel industry has been inundated with technology and service options targeting niche markets. This flood of innovation makes it challenging for travel managers to identify the partners that work best for them. Direct Travel has made it effortless for clients to find and integrate best-in-industry solutions into their program.

TravelStackTM offers travel buyers the ability to dive deeper by applying relevant filters to identify gaps in their program based on key challenges: program management, cost savings, risk management, traveler experience and more. To date, there are over 30 partners and solutions integrated on the platform which will continue to evolve with the addition of new partnerships and further drill-down filter functionality.

The platform, open to all visitors, will:

Simplify the search experience for users looking for industry-leading travel technologies and services.

Customize your travel solutions stack with trusted solutions vetted by industry experts.

Stay informed about the latest technologies and service trends in the business.

Connect partners to users in an easy-to-use integrated platform.

“This offering is a strategic move for both Direct Travel and partners featured on the platform,” says Ronda Shipley, Direct Travel’s Senior Vice President of Business Development & Strategies. “We are honored to promote our alliance with progressive partners who are changing the industry. TravelStackTM directly connects both long-standing and new supplier partners with travel buyers in a clear and concise way that promotes education, customization and success in achieving critical business objectives.”

For more information, check out Direct Travel TravelStackTM.

About Direct Travel

Direct Travel, Inc. is a leading provider of corporate travel management services. The company has been providing travel management services for over 40 years, working with clients to develop highly customized travel programs. By leveraging both the expertise of its people and innovative solutions, Direct Travel enables clients to derive the greatest value from their travel program in terms of superior service, progressive technologies and significant cost savings. Direct Travel has offices in over 90 locations across North America and the UK and is currently ranked 9th on Travel Weekly’s Power List. Direct Travel is also a prominent member of Virtuoso, the world’s most prestigious luxury travel network. For more information about Direct Travel, please visit www.dt.com.

Additionally, Direct Travel offers full-service performance improvement solutions, including meeting and event management, group incentive travel and individual recognition solutions through its wholly-owned subsidiary Creative Group, Inc. For more information, please visit www.creativegroupinc.com.

