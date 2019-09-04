Nissan Group reports August 2019 U.S. sales
|August 2019
|August 2018
|% chg
|Nissan Group Total sales (units)
|127,230
|112,376
|13.2
|Nissan Division sales
|118,045
|101,580
|16.2
|INFINITI sales*
|9,185
|10,796
|-14.9
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for August 2019 of 127,230 units, an increase of 13.2 percent compared to the prior year.
Nissan highlights:
- Kicks SUV sales were 7,058 units, up 82 percent to achieve an August record.
- Rogue SUV sales were 41,629 units, up 25 percent to achieve an August record.
- Best month ever for NV commercial van sales with 2,503 units sold, up 77 percent.
- Frontier truck sales rose to 5,888 units, up 29 percent.
- Several key models have shown gains in 2019: Kicks (+530 percent), NV commercial van (+27 percent) and Pathfinder (+3 percent)
*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s August sales performance, please visit infinitinews.com.
NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. August 2019 had 28 days, while August 2018 had 27 selling days.
Contact:
Vanessa Bohlscheid
Nissan Corporate Communications
615-725-1457
vanessa.bohlscheid@nissan-usa.com
|NISSAN DIVISION
|AUGUST
|AUGUST
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2019
|2018
|% chg
|2019
|2018
|% chg
|Nissan Division Total
|118,045
|101,580
|16.2
|862,243
|909,150
|-5.2
|Versa
|2,817
|3,145
|-10.4
|54,219
|54,301
|-0.2
|Sentra
|11,393
|13,314
|-14.4
|137,657
|148,352
|-7.2
|Altima
|22,403
|14,925
|50.1
|142,416
|154,732
|-8.0
|Maxima
|3,548
|2,724
|30.2
|22,467
|29,263
|-23.2
|LEAF
|1,117
|1,315
|-15.1
|8,063
|9,123
|-11.6
|Juke
|0
|13
|-100.0
|10
|691
|-98.6
|370Z
|214
|254
|-15.7
|1,692
|2,427
|-30.3
|GT-R
|41
|90
|-54.4
|242
|433
|-44.1
|Total Car
|41,533
|35,780
|16.1
|366,766
|399,322
|-8.2
|Kicks
|7,058
|3,876
|82.1
|42,897
|6,814
|529.5
|Frontier
|5,888
|4,573
|28.8
|50,851
|50,856
|0.0
|Titan
|2,589
|4,661
|-44.5
|22,857
|31,932
|-28.4
|Pathfinder
|4,223
|4,889
|-13.6
|45,221
|43,894
|3.0
|Armada
|1,716
|1,775
|-3.3
|22,102
|22,514
|-1.8
|Rogue
|41,629
|33,400
|24.6
|242,851
|275,137
|-11.7
|Murano
|9,462
|9,619
|-1.6
|41,888
|54,968
|-23.8
|Quest
|0
|0
|n/a
|0
|2
|-100.0
|NV
|2,503
|1,415
|76.9
|13,815
|10,905
|26.7
|NV200
|1,444
|1,592
|-9.3
|12,995
|12,806
|1.5
|Total Truck
|76,512
|65,800
|16.3
|495,477
|509,828
|-2.8
|INFINITI
|AUGUST
|AUGUST
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2019
|2018
|% chg
|2019
|2018
|% chg
|Infiniti Total
|9,185
|10,796
|-14.9
|80,903
|92,713
|-12.7
|Infiniti Q50
|1,888
|2,551
|-26.0
|18,120
|24,105
|-24.8
|Infiniti Q60
|384
|674
|-43.0
|3,182
|6,121
|-48.0
|Infiniti Q70
|182
|306
|-40.5
|2,047
|3,102
|-34.0
|Infiniti QX30
|208
|662
|-68.6
|2,931
|6,079
|-51.8
|Infiniti QX50
|1,833
|2,449
|-25.2
|12,258
|13,124
|-6.6
|Infiniti QX60
|3,495
|2,870
|21.8
|29,190
|27,966
|4.4
|Infiniti QX70
|0
|66
|-100.0
|6
|925
|-99.4
|Infiniti QX80
|1,195
|1,218
|-1.9
|13,169
|11,291
|16.6
|Total Car
|2,454
|3,531
|-30.5
|23,349
|33,328
|-29.9
|Total Truck
|6,731
|7,265
|-7.4
|57,554
|59,385
|-3.1
|NISSAN GROUP
|AUGUST
|AUGUST
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2019
|2018
|% chg
|2019
|2018
|% chg
|TOTAL VEHICLE
|127,230
|112,376
|13.2
|943,146
|1,001,863
|-5.9
|Total Car
|43,987
|39,311
|11.9
|390,115
|432,650
|-9.8
|Total Truck
|83,243
|73,065
|13.9
|553,031
|569,213
|-2.8
|Selling days
|28
|27
|206
|205
