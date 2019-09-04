There were 777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 163,482 in the last 365 days.

Nissan Group reports August 2019 U.S. sales

  August 2019 August 2018 % chg
Nissan Group Total sales (units) 127,230 112,376 13.2
Nissan Division sales 118,045 101,580 16.2
INFINITI sales* 9,185 10,796 -14.9

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for August 2019 of 127,230 units, an increase of 13.2 percent compared to the prior year.

Nissan highlights:

  • Kicks SUV sales were 7,058 units, up 82 percent to achieve an August record.
  • Rogue SUV sales were 41,629 units, up 25 percent to achieve an August record.
  • Best month ever for NV commercial van sales with 2,503 units sold, up 77 percent.
  • Frontier truck sales rose to 5,888 units, up 29 percent.
  • Several key models have shown gains in 2019: Kicks (+530 percent), NV commercial van   (+27 percent) and Pathfinder (+3 percent)

*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s August sales performance, please visit infinitinews.com.

NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. August 2019 had 28 days, while August 2018 had 27 selling days.

NISSAN DIVISION AUGUST   AUGUST   Monthly   CYTD   CYTD   CYTD
  2019   2018   % chg   2019   2018   % chg
                       
Nissan Division Total 118,045   101,580   16.2   862,243   909,150   -5.2
Versa 2,817   3,145   -10.4   54,219   54,301   -0.2
Sentra 11,393   13,314   -14.4   137,657   148,352   -7.2
Altima 22,403   14,925   50.1   142,416   154,732   -8.0
Maxima 3,548   2,724   30.2   22,467   29,263   -23.2
LEAF 1,117   1,315   -15.1   8,063   9,123   -11.6
Juke 0   13   -100.0   10   691   -98.6
370Z 214   254   -15.7   1,692   2,427   -30.3
GT-R 41   90   -54.4   242   433   -44.1
Total Car 41,533   35,780   16.1   366,766   399,322   -8.2
Kicks 7,058   3,876   82.1   42,897   6,814   529.5
Frontier 5,888   4,573   28.8   50,851   50,856   0.0
Titan 2,589   4,661   -44.5   22,857   31,932   -28.4
Pathfinder 4,223   4,889   -13.6   45,221   43,894   3.0
Armada 1,716   1,775   -3.3   22,102   22,514   -1.8
Rogue 41,629   33,400   24.6   242,851   275,137   -11.7
Murano 9,462   9,619   -1.6   41,888   54,968   -23.8
Quest 0   0   n/a   0   2   -100.0
NV 2,503   1,415   76.9   13,815   10,905   26.7
NV200 1,444   1,592   -9.3   12,995   12,806   1.5
Total Truck 76,512   65,800   16.3   495,477   509,828   -2.8
 
INFINITI AUGUST   AUGUST   Monthly   CYTD   CYTD   CYTD
  2019   2018   % chg   2019   2018   % chg
                       
Infiniti Total 9,185   10,796   -14.9   80,903   92,713   -12.7
Infiniti Q50 1,888   2,551   -26.0   18,120   24,105   -24.8
Infiniti Q60 384   674   -43.0   3,182   6,121   -48.0
Infiniti Q70 182   306   -40.5   2,047   3,102   -34.0
Infiniti QX30 208   662   -68.6   2,931   6,079   -51.8
Infiniti QX50 1,833   2,449   -25.2   12,258   13,124   -6.6
Infiniti QX60 3,495   2,870   21.8   29,190   27,966   4.4
Infiniti QX70 0   66   -100.0   6   925   -99.4
Infiniti QX80 1,195   1,218   -1.9   13,169   11,291   16.6
Total Car 2,454   3,531   -30.5   23,349   33,328   -29.9
Total Truck 6,731   7,265   -7.4   57,554   59,385   -3.1
                       
NISSAN GROUP AUGUST   AUGUST   Monthly   CYTD   CYTD   CYTD
  2019   2018   % chg   2019   2018   % chg
                       
TOTAL VEHICLE 127,230   112,376   13.2   943,146   1,001,863   -5.9
Total Car 43,987   39,311   11.9   390,115   432,650   -9.8
Total Truck 83,243   73,065   13.9   553,031   569,213   -2.8
Selling days 28   27       206   205    

