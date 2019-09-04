Nissan Group reports August 2019 U.S. sales

/EIN News/ --



August 2019 August 2018 % chg Nissan Group Total sales (units) 127,230 112,376 13.2 Nissan Division sales 118,045 101,580 16.2 INFINITI sales* 9,185 10,796 -14.9

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for August 2019 of 127,230 units, an increase of 13.2 percent compared to the prior year.

Nissan highlights:

Kicks SUV sales were 7,058 units, up 82 percent to achieve an August record.

Rogue SUV sales were 41,629 units, up 25 percent to achieve an August record.

Best month ever for NV commercial van sales with 2,503 units sold, up 77 percent.

Frontier truck sales rose to 5,888 units, up 29 percent.

Several key models have shown gains in 2019: Kicks (+530 percent), NV commercial van (+27 percent) and Pathfinder (+3 percent)

*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s August sales performance, please visit infinitinews.com.

NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. August 2019 had 28 days, while August 2018 had 27 selling days.

NISSAN DIVISION AUGUST AUGUST Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2019 2018 % chg 2019 2018 % chg Nissan Division Total 118,045 101,580 16.2 862,243 909,150 -5.2 Versa 2,817 3,145 -10.4 54,219 54,301 -0.2 Sentra 11,393 13,314 -14.4 137,657 148,352 -7.2 Altima 22,403 14,925 50.1 142,416 154,732 -8.0 Maxima 3,548 2,724 30.2 22,467 29,263 -23.2 LEAF 1,117 1,315 -15.1 8,063 9,123 -11.6 Juke 0 13 -100.0 10 691 -98.6 370Z 214 254 -15.7 1,692 2,427 -30.3 GT-R 41 90 -54.4 242 433 -44.1 Total Car 41,533 35,780 16.1 366,766 399,322 -8.2 Kicks 7,058 3,876 82.1 42,897 6,814 529.5 Frontier 5,888 4,573 28.8 50,851 50,856 0.0 Titan 2,589 4,661 -44.5 22,857 31,932 -28.4 Pathfinder 4,223 4,889 -13.6 45,221 43,894 3.0 Armada 1,716 1,775 -3.3 22,102 22,514 -1.8 Rogue 41,629 33,400 24.6 242,851 275,137 -11.7 Murano 9,462 9,619 -1.6 41,888 54,968 -23.8 Quest 0 0 n/a 0 2 -100.0 NV 2,503 1,415 76.9 13,815 10,905 26.7 NV200 1,444 1,592 -9.3 12,995 12,806 1.5 Total Truck 76,512 65,800 16.3 495,477 509,828 -2.8 INFINITI AUGUST AUGUST Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2019 2018 % chg 2019 2018 % chg Infiniti Total 9,185 10,796 -14.9 80,903 92,713 -12.7 Infiniti Q50 1,888 2,551 -26.0 18,120 24,105 -24.8 Infiniti Q60 384 674 -43.0 3,182 6,121 -48.0 Infiniti Q70 182 306 -40.5 2,047 3,102 -34.0 Infiniti QX30 208 662 -68.6 2,931 6,079 -51.8 Infiniti QX50 1,833 2,449 -25.2 12,258 13,124 -6.6 Infiniti QX60 3,495 2,870 21.8 29,190 27,966 4.4 Infiniti QX70 0 66 -100.0 6 925 -99.4 Infiniti QX80 1,195 1,218 -1.9 13,169 11,291 16.6 Total Car 2,454 3,531 -30.5 23,349 33,328 -29.9 Total Truck 6,731 7,265 -7.4 57,554 59,385 -3.1 NISSAN GROUP AUGUST AUGUST Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2019 2018 % chg 2019 2018 % chg TOTAL VEHICLE 127,230 112,376 13.2 943,146 1,001,863 -5.9 Total Car 43,987 39,311 11.9 390,115 432,650 -9.8 Total Truck 83,243 73,065 13.9 553,031 569,213 -2.8 Selling days 28 27 206 205

