Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market to Reach $72.5B by 2025, at a CAGR of 38.5% During 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market size is expected to reach $72.5 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 38.5% CAGR during the forecast period.



Growing sales of EVs are anticipated to drive the global market over the forecast period due to public initiatives and support in terms of tax credits and profitable subsidies. Lower operating & maintenance costs and increasing consumer awareness of environmental advantages further encourage customers to use EVs, which also contributes to demand, thereby boosting the worldwide market.



Major automotive companies are investing strongly in the growth of EV charging stations and new techniques such as lithium-ion batteries, ultra-fast DC charging networks, independent park-and-charge and wireless charging to increase EV revenues.



For example, Volkswagen Group is working on the creation of V-Charge, an EU study project focused on automating the parking and charging of EVs. V-Charge fully automates the process of recognizing a parking place and charging using a network of various sensory instruments including wide-angle cameras, digital maps, 3D cameras, ultrasound sensors and ' Car2X ' technology for cars to interact with the charging infrastructure.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Tesla, Inc., General Motors Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, ChargePoint, Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, Delta Electronics, Inc., Aptiv PLC and AeroVironment, Inc.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, by Charger Type

1.4.2 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, by Connector Type

1.4.3 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, by Application

1.4.4 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Market Analysis

3.1 KBV Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Expansion

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2018)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market by Charger Type

4.1.1 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Slow Charger Market by Region

4.1.2 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Fast Charger Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market by Connector

5.1.1 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure CHAdeMO Market by Region

5.1.2 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Combined Charging System (CCS) Market by Region

5.1.3 Global Other Connector Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market by Application

6.1.1 Global Commercial Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market by Region

6.1.2 Global Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market by Region

7.1 North America Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market

7.2 Europe Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market

7.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market

7.4 LAMEA Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Tesla Inc.

8.2 General Motors Co.

8.3 Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch Automotive Services Solutions Inc.)

8.4 Schneider Electric SE

8.5 Siemens AG

8.6 ChargePoint Inc.

8.7 Eaton Corporation PLC

8.8 Delta Electronics Inc.

8.9 Aptiv PLC

8.10 AeroVironment Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u5gkd2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.