Byzen Digital Initiating Steps to Complete Application Process for Uplisting to OTCQB

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Byzen Digital Inc. (OTC PINK: BYZN), a technology mergers and acquisitions company, today announced that Byzen Digital President Chris Percy took steps to initiate the process of uplisting the Company’s common stock for trading on the OTCQB Market in a meeting with the OTC Markets Group in London last week.



The meeting follows Byzen Digital’s announcement in January 2019 when the Company made its intention known to upgrade the market where its common stock is traded. Being listed on the OTCQB can dramatically increase a company’s transparency through high requirements for reporting standards, management certification, SEC and Blue Sky Recognition and other compliance requirements. Historically this has resulted in greater liquidity and awareness for companies whose common stock is traded on this tier of the OTC Markets Group.

The management team at Byzen Digital will now begin the defined steps outlined by the OTC Markets Group that are required in order to process our application which includes the completion of audited annual financial statements and the appointment of two independent Directors to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Chris Percy, President of Byzen Digital, commented, “Meeting with the OTC Markets Group was productive and illuminating. I was impressed with the level of support and direction that they provide that will guide us in realizing our listing aspirations. My team and I are highly motivated to deliver a completed application to them as quickly and as efficiently as possible.”

About Byzen Digital Inc.

Byzen Digital is a high-growth organization focused on mergers and acquisitions in the technology space. Originally set up to service the growing blockchain sector, Byzen Digital’s scope has quickly grown beyond its initial focus to incorporate start-ups and SMEs from the wider technology arena including cyber security, data storage, cloud-tech, analytics, software and digital applications.

The Byzen family provides vital strategic insight, global funding access and a robust corporate structure to support its incorporated ventures in positioning concepts for global success. For more information go to: www.byzendigital.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Chris Percy

President

Byzen Digital INC

chris.p@byzendigital.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.