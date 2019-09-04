Worldwide Dialyzer Markets: 2019-2025 Outlook & Forecast Report

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dialyzer Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Dialyzer Market size is expected to reach $4.4 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.21% CAGR during the forecast period.



The main factors driving the development of the global dialyzer market are the substantial increase in the geriatric population and the repetitive occurrence of kidney illnesses, particularly end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Increased financing for enhanced dialysis products and services, growing cases of diabetes and hypertension, and shortage of kidneys for transplantation are anticipated to further boost the market growth.



Although the dialyzer market trends continue to increase, some factors hamper this market's growth. The complications and risks connected with the hemodialysis operation, such as serious anemia and fluid overload, hamper the market growth. Conversely, technological advances leading to better acceptance and possibilities in emerging economies are expected to give growth possibilities for the global dialyzer market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Baxter International, Inc., CVS Health Corporation, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, DaVita, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Cantel Medical Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Allmed Medical Care Holdings Limited and Terumo Corporation.



