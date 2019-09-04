Blank Rome Welcomes Experienced Tax and Real Estate Finance Partner in Washington, D.C.

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Cynthia Langelier Paine has joined the Firm as a Partner in the Tax, Benefits, and Private Client group in the Washington, D.C., office. Cynthia focuses her practice on commercial real estate matters in addition to affordable housing, economic development, and subsidized transactions. Previously, Cynthia was special counsel in Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP’s real estate practice.



“Over the course of her career, Cynthia has built a stellar reputation as an attorney dedicated to affordable housing economic development, and we are excited to welcome her to Blank Rome,” said Grant S. Palmer, the Firm’s Managing Partner and CEO. “Cynthia’s addition further strengthens our team, consistent with our growth across practice groups, industry teams, and regions in 2019.”



Cynthia’s real estate experience includes regulatory guidance, acquisition, sales, financing, debt restructuring, commercial finance, and both public and private partnerships. She represents both nonprofit and for-profit developers, lenders, syndicators, housing authorities, governmental entities, and investors related to the economic development of affordable rental housing. Her practice also extends to representing community development corporations in connection with revitalization plans and commercial developments.



“We are thrilled to welcome Cynthia to Blank Rome. Her experience complements our capabilities and further equips our team to provide the best possible counsel to our clients, particularly in regards to her deep understanding of real estate regulations and transactions,” said Cory G. Jacobs, Partner and Co-Chair of Blank Rome’s Tax, Benefits, and Private Client group. “Additionally, Cynthia will be a key member of our Opportunity Zone team, which helps individuals, corporate investors, and real estate professionals navigate the legal requirements and processes related to Qualified Opportunity Zone Funds.”



From a regulatory perspective, Cynthia is skillful in handling transactions involving federal housing and healthcare programs under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (“HUD”), including mixed-finance developments; urban in-fill mixed-use projects; Rental Assistance Demonstration; commercial developments in underserved communities; low-income housing tax credits; new market tax credits; historic tax credits; energy tax credits; green development and tax incentives; bond financing; for-profit/nonprofit joint ventures; and federal, state, and local financing resources. More recently, Cynthia has also counseled clients on opportunity zone developments.



“There were so many great reasons to choose Blank Rome, but what truly stood out to me is the longevity of the attorney’s careers at the Firm,” said Cynthia. “Blank Rome promotes and supports a collaborative culture, and truly emphasizes cross-practice teamwork to creatively solve problems for clients and ensure that clients are receiving the best possible representation. And I am excited to work with Michael I. Sanders, who is such a pillar in the legal community and tax space—so much so that he was my mentor’s mentor. I look forward to working with my new colleagues and contributing to the collegial culture at Blank Rome.”



Cynthia is active in the legal and real estate communities and serves as chair of the American Bar Association’s (“ABA”) Real Property Trust and Estates Section, Residential, Multifamily and Special Use Group. She is also a member of the Real Estate Section for both the D.C Bar Association and Virginia Bar Association, and a board member of The National Leased Housing Association. She previously served as a member of the D.C. Building Industry Association’s East of the River Committee and the William B. Bryant American Inn of Court, and has also served as an instructor of the Mortgage Bankers Association/HUD FHA Underwriter Certification Course. Further, Cynthia is the co-author of the “Heard from HUD” column in the ABA’s Journal of Affordable Housing & Community. She is also dedicated to providing pro bono services and plans to continue her significant pro bono efforts at Blank Rome.



Cynthia received her J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center and earned her B.S. from Northeastern University.



