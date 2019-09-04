PetroLMI launches enhanced website to support Canadians pursuing oil and gas careers

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The PetroLMI Division of Energy Safety Canada has launched an enhanced website with added features to help Canadians pursue new or different career opportunities in the oil and gas industry.



CareersinOilandGas.com, a fully bilingual site, now offers an easier-to-use self-assessment tool to review different career options, a broader scope of available job postings and more career and workforce planning information, including an interactive dashboard that provides labour market projections for different regions of Canada, sub-sectors of the industry and different industry occupations.

“Helping Canada’s workforce to pursue and advance into new opportunities in the oil and gas industry has always been a mandate of PetroLMI. But equally important after more than five years of disruption in the industry is supporting both employers and oil and gas workers with their transition to different jobs or into new, growing or changing industry sectors,” says Carol Howes, Vice President of Energy Safety Canada’s Communications and PetroLMI.

Career Explorer , a unique career planning tool launched in 2017, allows users to search and compare more than 100 career profiles. It now links to a wider variety of job postings through the Government of Canada’s Job Bank and commercial job boards. A revised self-assessment tool allows users to more easily choose suitable career options by providing their work preferences and qualifications. Later this fall, new profiles will be added to Career Explorer, including those that focus on new and expanding opportunities in areas such as technology architecture, data science, environmental and corporate social responsibility and asset integrity.

“These added features to our website allow jobs seekers to consider new careers and then scan potential job opportunities across Canada. They also provide workforce planners insights on in-demand jobs by each region,” says Howes.

Data from PetroLMI’s regularly published industry labour market outlook reports is now also available on an interactive dashboard . Labour market projections are visually displayed by regions, industry sub-sectors and occupations. Along with PetroLMI’s monthly Employment and Labour Data , this new dashboard allows users to interact with and download the data, enabling them to make better informed, data-driven decisions.

Visitors to PetroLMI’s revised website will also find updated information on the overall oil and gas industry, as well as its industry transferability section that compares competencies and activities of 14 occupations between nine different industries.

These new features are funded by the Government of Canada’s Sectoral Initiatives Program.

The Petroleum Labour Market Information (PetroLMI) Division of Energy Safety Canada is a leading resource for labour market information and trends in Canada's energy industry. PetroLMI specializes in providing oil and gas labour market data and insights, as well as resources for workforce and career planning.

For all media inquiries:

Breanne O’Reilly

Email: breanne.oreilly@energysafetycanada.com

Phone: 403.516.8050



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.