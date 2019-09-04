FIDO Alliance Announces Authenticate, a New Event Providing Real-world Strategies, Solutions to Modernize Authentication

Call for speakers is now open through November 1, 2019

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The FIDO Alliance today announced Authenticate , the industry’s first conference dedicated to the who, what, why and how of modern user authentication, coming in June 2020. This two-day event will provide all of the education, tools and best practices for CISOs, security strategists, enterprise architects, product and business leaders to roll out modern authentication across web, enterprise and government applications - with a focus on the FIDO standards-based approach.



The inaugural Authenticate conference features Google, Microsoft and Yubico as Signature Sponsors and will be held June 2-3, 2020 at the Motif Seattle in Seattle, Washington.

“After years of increasingly severe data breaches and user login frustration, now is the time to end our dependence on passwords and embrace a new way to provide secure access to online services and applications,” said Andrew Shikiar, executive director and CMO of FIDO Alliance. “Authenticate is singularly focused on authentication, providing the industry with a forum to delve more deeply into the FIDO approach, hear from real-world implementers, and come away with everything they need to start the journey towards simpler, stronger authentication for their own brands and services.”

Authenticate Call for Speakers Now Open

Speaking at Authenticate 2020 is an opportunity to increase visibility, share insights and make connections with colleagues in all stages of modern authentication rollouts.

The Authenticate conference program committee is looking for vendor-neutral, educational presentations that focus on modern authentication implementations and best practices.

The committee seeks global perspectives and presentations on these topic areas:

Authentication trends & insights (passwords, one-time passcodes and push-based authentication; FIDO Authentication; risk-based authentication and behavioral biometrics; smart cards; single sign on; decentralized authentication; authentication factors (biometrics, FIDO security keys))

(passwords, one-time passcodes and push-based authentication; FIDO Authentication; risk-based authentication and behavioral biometrics; smart cards; single sign on; decentralized authentication; authentication factors (biometrics, FIDO security keys)) State of security & credential attacks (phishing, credential stuffing, password spraying, man-in-the-middle, presentation attack)

(phishing, credential stuffing, password spraying, man-in-the-middle, presentation attack) Case studies & implementation strategy (global consumer/enterprise/government case studies, IAM integration, industry standards, certification programs, identity verification, account enrollment and recovery)

(global consumer/enterprise/government case studies, IAM integration, industry standards, certification programs, identity verification, account enrollment and recovery) Vertical trends & initiatives (IoT, payments, healthcare, government, blockchain, Project Verify)

(IoT, payments, healthcare, government, blockchain, Project Verify) Industry standards (FIDO, EMVCo 3DS and SRC, W3C WebAuthn and Web Payments)

(FIDO, EMVCo 3DS and SRC, W3C WebAuthn and Web Payments) Regulatory impact on authentication (PSD2, GDPR, CCPA)

(PSD2, GDPR, CCPA) Technical & developer tutorials

Industry professionals with unique perspectives, implementation experiences or authentication expertise are encouraged to submit a speaking proposal by November 1, 2019. To submit a speaking proposal, visit www.authenticatecon.com .

Get involved at Authenticate

In addition to the Authenticate stage, the FIDO Alliance has a number of sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities for the 2020 event. Companies looking to showcase their brand and products front and center at Authenticate can learn more about these opportunities at www.authenticatecon.com .

Follow Authenticate on Twitter @AuthenticateCon to participate in the conversation and get important updates leading up to and during the event.

About Authenticate

Authenticate is first conference dedicated to the who, what, why and how of user authentication - with a focus on the FIDO standards-based approach. Authenticate is the place for CISOs, security strategists, enterprise architects, product and business leaders to get all the education, tools and best practices to embrace modern authentication across enterprise, web and government applications.

Authenticate is hosted by the FIDO Alliance, the cross-industry consortia providing standards, certifications and market adoption programs to accelerate utilization of simpler, stronger authentication. In 2020, Authenticate will be held June 2-3 at the Motif Seattle in Seattle, Washington. Visit www.authenticatecon.com for more information and follow @AuthenticateCon on Twitter.

Authenticate Contact

authenticate@fidoalliance.org

PR Contact

Adrian Loth

Montner Tech PR

203-226-9290

press@fidoalliance.org



