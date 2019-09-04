Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Nears $150 Billion by 2025 - Market is Witnessing a Strong Presence of Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market size is expected to reach $149.4 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 4.34% CAGR during the forecast period.



The autoimmune disease therapeutics market is anticipated to experience significant market growth during the forecast period due to early diagnosis of the disease, the latest launch of advanced therapy, and increased incidence of autoimmune disease.



The market is witnessing a strong presence of late-stage pipeline drugs such as tocilizumab, baricitinib, olokizumab, apremilast, abatacept, PF-06438179, golimumab, ustekinumab, etrolizumab, tofacitinib, and others. On the other hand, higher costs associated with sophisticated therapy are anticipated to hamper the market growth.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ABBOTT Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Johnson and Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK), Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Bayer AG, AbbVie, Inc., Amgen, Inc. and Novartis AG.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market, by Indication

1.4.2 Global Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market, by Drug Class

1.4.3 Global Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market, by Distribution Channel

1.4.4 Global Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market by Indication

3.1 Global Rheumatic Disease Market by Region

3.2 Global Diabetes Market by Region

3.3 Global Multiple Sclerosis Market by Region

3.4 Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market by Region

3.5 Global Other Indications Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market by Drug Class

4.1 Global Anti-Inflammatory Market by Region

4.2 Global Anti-Hyperglycemics Market by Region

4.3 Global NSAIDs Market by Region

4.4 Global Interferons Market by Region

4.5 Global Other Drugs Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market by Distribution Channel

5.1 Global Hospital Pharmacy Market by Region

5.2 Global Online Market by Region

5.3 Global Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market by Region

6.1 North America Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market

6.2 Europe Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market

6.3 Asia-Pacific Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market

6.4 LAMEA Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 ABBOTT Laboratories

7.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

7.3 Johnson & Johnson

7.4 GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

7.5 Pfizer Inc.

7.6 Merck & Co. Inc.

7.7 Bayer AG (Bayer Schering Pharma AG)

7.8 AbbVie Inc.

7.9 Amgen Inc.

7.10 Novartis AG



