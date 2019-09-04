Century 21® Peak Dominates 2019 in the Inland Empire

Year-to-Date Results reveal Century 21® Peak leads the way in Upland and surrounding communities with total sales exceeding $27 million through August of 2019.

/EIN News/ -- WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century 21® Peak ( https://c21peak.com ) continues to lead real estate in the Inland Empire, with data revealed this week ranking its Upland office as the top performer amongst key competitors in both listings and sales volume. With market share holding strong at 4.7% in the latest results revealed by BrokerMetrics®, Century 21® Peak Sales Manager Jeff Bonafede says the office shows no signs of slowing down.



“Having a great team in place provides the foundation to not only support, but also grow top agents in our market. It’s an honor to see our agents’ efforts reflected as being the number one office in the Inland Empire and knowing that our clients are the real winners.”

The Upland office was recognized in May of this year by Century 21® nationally with the coveted CENTURION® Award, presented to independent offices who already surpassed gross sales commission of $2,500,000. And last month, Century 21® Chief Operating Officer Bryon Ellington recognized Century 21 Peak Sales Manager Mr. Bonafede for his relentless recruitment efforts, growing the team by 40 new Realtors® between March and July 2019.

“We are incredibly proud of Jeff and his team in Upland,” says Eli Tene, franchise owner and Managing Director of Peak Corporate Network group of companies. “His passion for real estate is contagious. He demonstrates relentless drive for recruiting and retaining top agents. What’s more, he successfully incorporates technology and marketing tools to ensure they deliver above and beyond for their clients.”

In addition to outstanding volume, Tene cites the office’s turn time on closing new listings as evidence of their outstanding client service. The Upland office’s average DOM (“Days on Market”) for properties is 26 days, compared to an average 46 days for the remaining competitors in the top ten list of the report. “Taking our clients from ‘Just Listed’ to ‘Just Sold’ in just under 30 days is a huge win for our clients, outperforming closing rates on local and national levels,” Tene continues.

Century 21® Peak Upland has been operating in the Inland Empire as a full-service real estate agency with access to on-site insurance, finance and escrow services since December 2016.

About CENTURY 21 Peak

CENTURY 21 Peak is a full-service real estate brokerage companies with headquarters at 5900 Canoga Ave., Woodland Hills, CA., and is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate LLC (century21.com )

Century 21 Real Estate LLC (century21.com) is comprised of approximately over 8,000 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 80 countries and territories.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

About the Peak Corporate Network:

As a leading authority in the real estate industry, the Peak Corporate Network group of companies provide a full array of comprehensive real estate services nationwide including residential and commercial brokerage services, residential and commercial mortgage financing, insurance services, short sales, foreclosure processing, and 1031 exchange. For more information, visit https://peakcorp.com .

The Peak Corporate Network is a brand that represents a group of related, separate legal entities, each providing its unique set of real estate services.

Contact: Wendell J. Grayson Marketing Communications Manager Peak Corporate Network marketingdepartment@peakcorp.com 818 591 3300

CENTURY 21 Chief Operating Officer & CENTURY 21 Peak's Upland Sales Manager COO Bryon Ellington at awards ceremony With Jeff Bonafede BrokerMetrics Market Share Totals Report YTD Inland Empire Competitive Analysis through 8/31/19 BrokerMetrics Market Share Totals Report Supporting Data Competitive Analysis through 8/31/19



